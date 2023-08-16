WATCH: How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated India's 77th Independence Day

On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, diverse individuals commemorated the event in their own unique ways. Festivities encompassed flag hoisting, vibrant parades, and various activities. Even Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, along with his wife Nita Ambani, joined in the spirited celebrations of Independence Day 2023, together with their entire family.

Photographs and videos capturing the Ambani family's Independence Day revelries emerged on social media the following day. These glimpses featured Nita Ambani standing beside her husband, joyfully waving the national flag. Yet, it was their adorable grandchildren who captivated attention with their sheer cuteness.

Elevating the fervor of Independence Day, Nita Ambani adorned herself in ethnic attire to resonate with the mood. Her daughter Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani also embraced the traditional essence by donning customary ensembles.

On Tuesday, as the nation celebrated 76 years of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his tenth address from the historic Red Fort, marking a significant milestone in the day's proceedings.