A woman suffered head injuries after the entrance roof of Rajkiya Fatehpuriya Matru Hospital collapsed. CCTV footage captured the moment of the incident.

A woman was injured on Wednesday after the entrance roof of Rajkiya Fatehpuriya Matru Hospital in Sujangarh, Churu, collapsed on her. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, has sparked massive outrage over basic infrastructure at government hospitals.

The woman was walking out of a ward towards the hospital exit when the ceiling above the entrance suddenly gave way and fell on her. She fell to the ground with the impact of the debris. CCTV footage shows the moment of collapse, with the woman being struck by falling concrete and material.

Despite the shock of the impact, the woman got up and ran out screaming, likely due to an adrenaline rush following the incident. However, doctors who examined her later confirmed that she had suffered major damage to her head and required intensive treatment.

Victim underwent intensive treatment for major head damage, doctors confirm

Hospital staff rushed to the scene immediately after the collapse. The woman was given first aid before being shifted to the emergency ward for further evaluation. Medical professionals noted that while she was conscious and able to move, the head injury was serious and required close monitoring.

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The incident has drawn sharp criticism from local residents and activists, who have questioned the safety standards at government healthcare facilities. Many have demanded a thorough inspection of all hospital buildings in the region to prevent similar incidents.

District administration officials have taken note of the incident. Authorities have ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the ceiling collapse. Preliminary reports suggest that poor maintenance and ageing infrastructure may have contributed to the incident.

The hospital, which serves a large population in the Sujangarh area, is among several government facilities in Rajasthan that have faced criticism over infrastructure and maintenance issues. This incident has reignited concerns about patient and visitor safety at such institutions.

Local political leaders have also expressed concern over the incident. Some have demanded compensation for the injured woman and strict action against those responsible for the lapse in maintenance.

The woman's family has been informed about her condition. She remains under observation, with doctors monitoring her for any complications arising from the head injury. Hospital authorities have assured that she is receiving the best possible care.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been circulated widely on social media, drawing further attention to the state of government hospital infrastructure in the region. Many users have expressed shock at the collapse and called for immediate action.