A fight broke out between two groups of girl students outside an inter college in Gorakhpur's Shahpur area. The street brawl was captured on video and shared online.

A fierce fight broke out between two groups of girl students at the gate of an inter college in Gorakhpur's Shahpur area on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred after school hours around 4 PM in the Chargaon locality.

According to reports, the students came out of the school when an argument started between two students over an unspecified issue. Eyewitnesses said the dispute quickly escalated, with students from one side verbally abusing and physically assaulting the other student.

A crowd of passersby and other students gathered outside the school gate as the altercation continued. Several attempts were made to intervene, but both sides continued to clash with each other.

Principal says investigation underway, students involved did not attend school on Thursday

Someone recorded the street brawl on video and shared it on social media, where it quickly went viral. The footage shows the heated exchange and physical confrontation between the two groups.

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The school principal stated that as soon as information about the incident was received, the matter was taken seriously. On Thursday, the students involved in the dispute did not come to school. The entire matter is being investigated. Action will be taken as per rules if found guilty.

Police officials said no complaint has been received from either side so far. However, an investigation is also being conducted based on the video footage that has surfaced online. Authorities are reviewing the footage to identify those involved.

The school administration has appealed to students and parents to maintain discipline. They have also urged parents to counsel their children against resorting to violence over disagreements.

The incident has raised concerns about student discipline and safety in educational institutions. Local residents have expressed dismay over the open brawl, calling it a bad example for younger students.

Parents of students studying at the school have demanded stricter measures to prevent such incidents. Some have called for increased supervision during school hours and at the time of dispersal.

The police have not registered any case as no formal complaint has been filed. However, they are monitoring the situation and are prepared to take action if required.