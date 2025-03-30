Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan introduces ROMO (Relief of Missing Out) as a refreshing counter to FOMO on Instagram, advocating for living in the moment.
She discusses how social media creates comparison stress and promotes ROMO to avoid unnecessary pressure.
ROMO is gaining popularity on Instagram, encouraging users to disconnect and embrace peace.
Kareena shares how practicing ROMO helps her prioritize personal well-being over social media.
Unlike FOMO, which drives social connectivity, ROMO encourages finding joy in missing out.
Followers praise Kareena for highlighting this issue and sharing relatable experiences about stepping back from social media.
ROMO emerges as a growing trend on Instagram, promoting mental health and the joy of disengagement.
