Kareena Kapoor Khan slams FOMO with ROMO

Kareena Kapoor on ROMO

Kareena Kapoor Khan introduces ROMO (Relief of Missing Out) as a refreshing counter to FOMO on Instagram, advocating for living in the moment.

Kareena’s Take on Social Media Pressure:

She discusses how social media creates comparison stress and promotes ROMO to avoid unnecessary pressure.

The Emerging Trend:

ROMO is gaining popularity on Instagram, encouraging users to disconnect and embrace peace.

Kareena’s Personal Experience:

Kareena shares how practicing ROMO helps her prioritize personal well-being over social media.

How ROMO Differs from FOMO:

Unlike FOMO, which drives social connectivity, ROMO encourages finding joy in missing out.

Fans’ Reaction:

Followers praise Kareena for highlighting this issue and sharing relatable experiences about stepping back from social media.

Conclusion:

ROMO emerges as a growing trend on Instagram, promoting mental health and the joy of disengagement.

