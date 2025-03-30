Salman Khan came across Rashmika Mandanna through Instagram reels

Entertainment
Salman Khan is ready to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Sikandar on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Before Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule created havoc at the box office. Her Chhava has done business of ₹500 crore in India.
Salman revealed how he searched for Rashmika on Instagram Reels. After this, he recommended her name to Aayush Sharma for the 2018 film Antim: The Final Truth.
We were looking for a girl for a film. Rashmika's reel kept coming in front of me on social media. Then I told Ayush that this girl would be perfect for his film Antim.
After this, Aayush Sharma told Salman Khan that this reel girl is a superstar actress from the South.
In the 2018 film Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana played the lead roles.
The film Antim, made under the banner of Salman Khan Films, proved to be a big disaster.
Produced under Salman Khan Films, this action drama could not do wonders at the box office. With this, Aayush Sharma's career also ended.
Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. Before this, he made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Ghajini in 2008.
