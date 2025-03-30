Entertainment

Salman Khan came across Rashmika Mandanna through Instagram reels

Sikandar will be released on March 30

Salman Khan is ready to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Sikandar on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Rashmika became popular in the Hindi belt

Before Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule created havoc at the box office. Her Chhava has done business of ₹500 crore in India.

Bhaijaan revealed in an interview given to Zoom

Salman revealed how he searched for Rashmika on Instagram Reels. After this, he recommended her name to Aayush Sharma for the 2018 film Antim: The Final Truth.

Salman Khan said-

We were looking for a girl for a film. Rashmika's reel kept coming in front of me on social media. Then I told Ayush that this girl would be perfect for his film Antim.

Salman was shocked to know Rashmika Mandanna's identity

After this, Aayush Sharma told Salman Khan that this reel girl is a superstar actress from the South.

Mahesh Manjrekar directed Antim

In the 2018 film Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana played the lead roles.

Antim fell flat at the box office

The film Antim, made under the banner of Salman Khan Films, proved to be a big disaster.

Aayush Sharma's career is over?

Produced under Salman Khan Films, this action drama could not do wonders at the box office. With this, Aayush Sharma's career also ended.

Sikandar is ready for release

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. Before this, he made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Ghajini in 2008.

