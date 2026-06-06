A farmer who thought he had lost ₹17,000 forever was left stunned when he found the cash buried in his field four months later. A video of the emotional discovery has now gone viral online.

A farmer's remarkable story of loss and recovery has captured the attention of social media users after he found ₹17,000 that had gone missing in his field four months earlier. The money, earned from selling his jowar crop, was discovered buried in mud during preparations for the next farming season.

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Hard-Earned Money Vanishes In The Field

The farmer had recently sold his crop and was carrying ₹17,000 in cash while working on his land. At some point, the bundle of notes slipped from his pocket and disappeared into the muddy field. Despite searching extensively and asking neighbours and farm workers for help, he could not locate the money.

The loss was heartbreaking, as the cash represented months of hard work. Eventually, he accepted the situation and moved on, believing the money was gone forever.

Surprise Discovery During Monsoon Season

Four months later, as the monsoon arrived and the farmer began preparing his field for a new crop, he noticed something unusual in the soil. To his amazement, it was the missing bundle of cash.

Although termites had damaged some of the notes and several had holes and tears, the bundle remained largely intact because it had been folded tightly and secured with a rubber band. The recovered cash included ₹500, ₹200, ₹100 and ₹50 notes.

Viral Video, Sparks Emotional Reactions

The farmer's nephew recorded a video explaining the story and shared it online. He advised taking the damaged notes to a bank, where they could potentially be exchanged after verification.

The video quickly went viral, with many praising the farmer's honesty and perseverance. Social media users called the incident proof that hard-earned money finds its way back, while others described it as a heartwarming reminder that hope can survive even after months of disappointment.