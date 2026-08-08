Congress's Rakesh Sinha called the meeting between the Jharkhand government and student delegations a 'positive breakthrough'. He stressed the family-like dialogue aimed at resolving protests over alleged JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities.

'Positive Dialogue' with Student Aspirants

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha on Saturday said that the meeting between the Jharkhand government and the student delegation was a positive breakthrough achieved through a family-like environment. Speaking to ANI, he said that the meeting held on Friday has accelerated the efforts towards the resolution of the issue. "We have established a completely positive dialogue, and dialogue is the solution to the problem. We are fully geared towards resolving the issue. The students also said that the dialogue took place in a family-like atmosphere. The most important thing is that we brought the students into a family-like atmosphere and then established dialogue with them because they are our students. Dialogue with family members happens only in a family-like atmosphere," he said.

His remarks follow a meeting between a state government delegation comprising four ministers and an 11-member delegation representing Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examination aspirants at the state guest house in Ranchi. The talks follow ongoing protests by candidates at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Further Talks Scheduled Amid Protests

Meanwhile, an 8-member student delegation from the 'JPSC-JSSC Aspirants Justice Forum' will hold talks with the government-constituted delegation at the State Guest House in Ranchi today. In view of the meeting, heavy security has been deployed at the State Guest House in Ranchi, where the eight-member student delegation will meet the State government officials to discuss the demands of the students.

Meanwhile, a designated delegation of the Student protestors in Jharkhand left for the Circuit House for dialogue with representatives of the Jharkhand Government regarding the demands of the aspirants.

Students Demand CBI Probe, Exam Transparency

The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have demanded the cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved," disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards. (ANI)