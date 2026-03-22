A Lamborghini was spotted performing dangerous stunts late at night on Bengaluru's MG Road, an act caught in a viral video. The incident has sparked public outrage and a debate on whether the wealthy are above the law, especially after claims surfaced that the luxury car might be unregistered.

A Lamborghini was witnessed driving past Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road in Bengaluru late at night, sliding repeatedly between 2 and 3 a.m. The audacious exhibition has sparked a larger discussion about whether riches shields the privileged from genuine accountability, and if a punishment is ever truly sufficient on the streets of India's tech city.

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The viral video, which clearly reveals the number plate KA 05 NR 0009, led a citizen to report the incident to Bengaluru police. The individual who posted the video on X claimed that the Ferrari was continually performing doughnuts at a busy public crossroads beneath a flyover, creating a severe safety danger to other drivers. The police responded to the message, asking further information. Meanwhile, a sharp-eyed commenter turned to mParivahan and raised a pointed suspicion: that the vehicle may not even be registered.

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How Did Social Media React?

One user did not mince words, calling the behaviour not just reckless, but criminally negligent. They were certain that public roads are not racetracks, and urged strong action, heavy penalties, and license suspension as the very minimum – imploring authorities to act before such irresponsibility takes a life.

A second user was even more sarcastic, cutting through the fury with a simple observation: Lamborghinis belong to the elite, so highly worded remarks are about all that can be expected in response.

A third repeated similar cynicism, stating unequivocally that everyone, including the authorities, is well aware that nothing will come of it. Their sole consolation, they said, was that no one had been murdered. Another user said their suspicion on the driver’s identity, wondering aloud whether he might be the son of a builder or a sitting MLA.