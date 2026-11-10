A donkey named after Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey stole the spotlight at Chitrakoot's annual Diwali fair, fetching Rs 72,000. It outpriced donkeys named after Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty.

A black donkey named after Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey emerged as the biggest attraction at the annual Chitrakoot donkey fair during Diwali, fetching an impressive Rs 72,000 after an enthusiastic round of bidding. The animal secured a higher price than donkeys named after Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty, popularly known as Mithun Da.

The centuries-old animal fair, held along the banks of the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot, on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border, attracted traders, animal owners, devotees and tourists from different parts of the country. Besides donkeys, horses and mules were also brought to the traditional marketplace, with transactions worth crores of rupees expected during the event.

‘Chunky Pandey’ Becomes The Star Attraction At Chitrakoot Fair

The black donkey named after the Bollywood actor, known for films such as Aankhen and Tezaab, attracted considerable attention from visitors and prospective buyers. Its final selling price of Rs 72,000 made it the most expensive donkey at the fair this year.

Several other donkeys were also named after popular Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty. However, none could match the price fetched by Chunky Pandey, making it one of the most talked-about attractions at the annual gathering.

The celebrity-inspired names added an element of entertainment to the traditional animal market, attracting visitors eager to witness the bidding and see the different breeds of animals on display.

Chitrakoot Donkey Fair Has A History Dating Back To The Mughal Era

The annual Chitrakoot donkey fair is believed to have originated during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. According to local folklore, the tradition began following an attack on temples in Chitrakoot, when horses, donkeys and mules belonging to the invading army reportedly fell ill.

Several animals are said to have died during the incident, creating a need for replacements. This eventually led to the establishment of a marketplace where traders could buy and sell animals.

Over the years, the marketplace evolved into an annual tradition associated with Diwali. Despite changes in society and the growing use of modern transport, the fair has retained its distinct identity as a traditional animal trading centre.

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Traders Travel From Different States To Buy And Sell Animals

The Chitrakoot animal fair attracts traders not only from nearby districts and regions within a radius of approximately 250 km but also from several other states. Buyers and sellers arrive with donkeys, horses and mules of different breeds, ages and qualities.

For many traders, the event represents an important commercial opportunity, with animal sales contributing to business worth crores of rupees. The fair also provides a platform for traditional animal traders to connect with buyers and sellers from different regions.

Beyond its commercial significance, the event holds cultural and religious importance for many participants.

Buying Donkeys During Diwali Is Considered Auspicious

According to local beliefs, purchasing a donkey during Diwali is considered auspicious and is associated with prosperity. For several traders and buyers, the practice goes beyond financial considerations and forms part of a longstanding festive tradition.

This belief continues to draw people to Chitrakoot every year, making the fair an important part of the region's Diwali celebrations.

Devotees, tourists and local residents also visit the marketplace to see animals brought from different parts of the country. The variety of donkeys, horses and mules, along with the lively atmosphere of the auctions, makes the event a distinctive attraction.

Arrangements Made For Traders And Visitors

Considering the large number of people attending the annual fair, the administration made arrangements for security, drinking water and accommodation for traders.

These facilities were intended to ensure that animal owners, buyers and visitors could participate in the event comfortably. The fair also witnessed considerable activity, with traders negotiating prices and buyers inspecting animals before placing their bids.

Declining Interest Among Younger Generations Raises Concerns

Despite its historical and cultural significance, organisers have expressed concern over the gradual decline in the popularity of the Chitrakoot donkey fair. They said younger generations are showing less interest in continuing the traditional animal trading business.

The declining participation of young people has raised questions about the future of the centuries-old gathering and whether the tradition can be sustained in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the Chitrakoot donkey fair continues to bring together traders and visitors during Diwali, preserving a unique aspect of the region's cultural heritage. This year's Rs 72,000 sale of the donkey named Chunky Pandey has once again brought the historic animal market into the spotlight.