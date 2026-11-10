A group of women posing as customers allegedly stole gold jewellery worth over Rs 1.74 crore from a showroom in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. They distracted the staff during the Diwali rush to slip a box of ornaments into a bag. Police are currently analyzing CCTV footage to track down the suspects.

A group of women allegedly posing as customers stole gold jewellery worth more than Rs 1.74 crore from a jewellery showroom in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. The incident, which was caught on camera, allegedly happened at Moti Jewelers near Sanjay Market during the bustling Diwali shopping season.

The women allegedly pretended to look at jewelry when they visited the shop with their kids. They created an opportunity to take a box of gold ornaments by keeping the shop employees busy by requesting to examine several designs.

One of the ladies reportedly scooped up the package and placed it into a bag while the shopkeeper was preoccupied. Then, without raising any red flags right away, the group exited the showroom. When the shop employees noticed that the jewelry box was missing, the theft was discovered.

The women's movements within the store were allegedly captured by the CCTV cameras in the showroom. The police are currently reviewing the video to determine who was involved and how the heist was executed.

The shop owner estimated the missing box's value at about Rs 1.74 crore, and it reportedly contained more than one kilogram of gold jewelry. The precise number and worth of the pilfered ornaments, however, have not yet been formally confirmed.

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Personnel from the City Kotwali police station arrived to the showroom after receiving the complaint and started looking into the occurrence. To identify the culprits, police are looking through the CCTV video and other evidence.

Leeladhar Rathore, the in-charge of the City Kotwali police station, stated that a theft report had been received and that an investigation was under progress.