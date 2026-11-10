Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched the 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' at Sonia Vihar, offering residents a new eco-friendly cruise experience while pledging a 360-degree approach to cleaning the Yamuna River and addressing environmental challenges.

Delhi CM Launches Namo Yamuna River Safari

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the newly launched ‘Namo Yamuna River Safari’ would give residents an opportunity to get closer to the Yamuna River, allowing families, children and young people to experience the river and connect with nature. Speaking after launching the recreational safari at Sonia Vihar, Gupta described it as a wonderful day for the residents of Delhi and said the initiative would help people experience the presence of the Yamuna. "Today is a wonderful day for the residents of Delhi... This safari offers Delhiites an opportunity to get closer to the Yamuna River. By connecting with nature, families, children, and the youth of Delhi will now be able to experience the presence of the Yamuna," she said.

Commitment to Environmental Cleanup

She said the government was working round the clock to address long-standing environmental challenges, including waste accumulation and the cleaning of the Yamuna, through a comprehensive approach. “We are addressing long-standing ‘legacy’ issues—such as the mountains of trash, the cleaning of the Yamuna, and various environmental challenges. The government is working on these issues 24x7, with a comprehensive, 360-degree approach,” she said.

Chhath Celebrations and River Cruise Details

Gupta also assured residents that this year’s Chhath celebrations would be organised with greater grandeur and divinity than before. “I assure you that this year, we will celebrate Chhath with even greater grandeur and divinity than before,” she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched the recreational 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' at Sonia Vihar, describing the initiative as a reflection of people's deep-rooted faith, love and devotion towards 'Maa Yamuna'. The eco-friendly tourism initiative offers a 6-km round-trip cruise experience between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma were also present at the launch.

Following the inauguration, Sonowal, Gupta and Mishra enjoyed a cruise ride on the Yamuna River. Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the initiative would provide Delhi residents with a new recreational experience, which earlier required them to travel to other cities and rivers. (ANI)

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