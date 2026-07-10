A Class 4 student in Jaipur, Amayra, died by suicide after enduring 18 months of bullying. CCTV footage has surfaced showing her last moments and her repeated, ignored attempts to seek help from a teacher. The incident has sparked public outrage and calls for greater accountability in schools regarding bullying.

A heartbreaking post on X rekindled the topic around bullying in schools when CCTV video from a Jaipur classroom surfaced online. The footage is apparently from a Jaipur school, when a class 4 student committed suicide in 2025 by jumping from the fourth storey.

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According to a message shared by @theskindoctor13, Amayra, who died on November 1, 2025, had been bullied for about 18 months, with classmates reportedly using harsh language, including sexually suggestive remarks. The post further claims that, despite repeated complaints from Amaira and her parents, her class instructor rejected the concerns and purportedly instructed her to "adjust" with her peers.

The parents have now publicly published CCTV footage that they claim they received from the school. According to the popular post, Amaira claims to have approached her instructor many times on the day of the event but received no reaction.

Addressing a news conference after the Jaipur Police submitted the chargesheet on July 1, Amayra's mother, Shivani Meena, said that it showed her daughter repeatedly contacting class instructor Punita Sharma for assistance after classmates reportedly showed her something indecent on a digital slate.

“My child went from the ground floor all the way up to the fourth floor. Desks were set up at every level where someone should have questioned her, ‘Child, where are you going?’ No one stopped her until the fourth floor," the mother was quoted by Free Press Journal.

Sharing the clip, the account wrote: “Hard to believe that teachers, even at such posh schools, are not trained to handle severe bullying or recognize a child in deep psychological distress. Totally preventable death."

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The post has sparked reactions, with many expressing grief and calling for greater accountability in schools.