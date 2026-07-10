Maharashtra ATS has identified 112 people across the state in contact with alleged ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti. A state-wide inquiry is underway to question them over suspected anti-national activities, following a terror module bust by Delhi Police.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday said it has identified 112 people across the state as part of an inquiry into individuals who allegedly came in contact with Pakistan-based alleged ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti through social media and are being questioned over suspected anti-national activities.

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State-wide Probe in Maharashtra

In a statement, the ATS said the inquiry began at 7:00 AM on Friday and is being carried out through its 14 units across Maharashtra. "The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has initiated an inquiry from 7:00 a.m. on 10/07/2026 into individuals who had come in contact with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti. In this connection, the ATS, through its 14 units across Maharashtra, has identified a total of 112 persons. These individuals are being traced, their whereabouts are being verified, and they are being questioned. The action is being taken on suspicion that Shahzad Bhatti was using social media to influence and motivate youths to engage in anti-national activities," the ATS statement read.

Earlier in the day, the ATS conducted searches at multiple locations across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Kurla, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Navi Mumbai, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Sangli, Satara and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in connection with the probe. The Maharashtra ATS had said the searches were aimed at individuals who allegedly remained in contact with Bhatti through social media.

Link to Delhi Terror Module Bust

The state-wide operation comes days after the Delhi Police Special Cell busted two alleged modules linked to Pakistan-based alleged ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti and arrested six suspected operatives from Delhi and Punjab.

According to sources, the interrogation of the accused revealed an alleged conspiracy to carry out petrol bomb attacks at key locations in the national capital on Bhatti's directions.

Planned Attacks and Reconnaissance

Investigators said the accused had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of New Police Lines in Civil Lines, Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), a railway station and crowded market areas in Delhi. Videos of these locations were allegedly recovered from their mobile phones and sent to Bhatti through a banned messaging application.

Sources further said social media chats recovered during the investigation showed Bhatti allegedly instructing one of the accused, Danish alias Chand Miyan, regarding the delivery and storage of "material", which investigators believe referred to petrol bombs intended for the planned attacks. The Delhi Police Special Cell had earlier recovered petrol bombs from Vijay Ghat, behind Rajghat, during the investigation.

Roles of the Accused

According to investigators, the six arrested accused were also in contact with 10 other Pakistan-based individuals allegedly working for Bhatti. The probe is examining their role and alleged involvement in the wider conspiracy.

Investigators said Danish alias Chand Miyan was allegedly tasked with conducting reconnaissance and planning the attacks in Delhi and was promised Rs 20,000 upon successful execution of the operation. His associate Salman allegedly had the responsibility of recording the attack and sending the footage to Bhatti.

Another accused, Tayyab, allegedly handled the receipt and sale of the weapons consignment, while Zubair Khan allegedly transported the consignment from Amritsar. Ali Fazal was allegedly responsible for selling the weapons, and Malkit Singh allegedly acted as the key conduit for supplying weapons dropped from Pakistan by drones before they were distributed to other members of the network. The investigation into the alleged cross-border network and the role of other Pakistan-based handlers is continuing.