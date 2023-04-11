Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Part of mosque in Delhi's Bengali market demolished for illegal construction

    According to various reports, the mosque is said to be about 250 years old. The part of the mosque which was demolished was made of concrete a few months back. Two rooms were also constructed during the renovation.

    WATCH Bulldozer in action at Delhi's Bengali market mosque, demolishes part which was built illegally AJR
    Bulldozers were on Tuesday (April 11) used to demolish walls and rooms of the mosque located in Delhi's Bengali Market. This action has been taken by the Land and Development Office. Authorities of the mosque have claimed that the action of bulldozer has been taken without any information and notice.

    The Land and Development Office has been staking its claim regarding the new structure of the mosque. Meanwhile, the new structure of the mosque has been demolished today.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

