An Indian software engineer at Amazon in Dublin shared his financial details in a viral video. He reveals his annual salary of 70,000 to 90,000 euros and monthly expenses of around 3,000 euros, highlighting that significant savings are possible despite Dublin's high cost of living.

Dreaming of a high-paying job overseas seems enticing, but how much money do you truly save after you include in everyday expenses? For many professionals, the truth is more nuanced than just their income. An Indian engineer at Amazon in Dublin has now published his genuine data, providing a more detailed look at income, consumption, and the true cost of living in a global tech center.

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In a video posted on Instagram by content producer Umang Chaudhary, the engineer discusses his profession and everyday life. When asked about his job, he says, "I work in Dublin as a software developer engineer, and yes, it is the Amazon office in Dublin."

The conversation quickly shifts to income, one of the most discussed elements of working overseas. The engineer reveals that he makes "about 70,000 to 90,000 euros" (Rs 75-96 lakh) yearly. While this appears to be a good package, it begs an essential question: how far does that money travel in a city like Dublin?

He responds by breaking out his monthly expenses. Regarding his costs, he states, "My monthly expenses are around 3,000 euros (Rs 3.2 lakh)." This covers rent, groceries, utilities, transportation, and other day-to-day expenses. Dublin has continuously been regarded as one of the most costly European cities.

Nonetheless, the engineer emphasises that savings may still be achieved with careful planning. When asked how much he manages to save, he responds "about 30 to 40 percent in good months". For many viewers, this becomes the main takeaway. It demonstrates that even at high expenses, disciplined expenditure may result in significant savings.

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Beyond numbers, the topic delves into lifestyle. Is the transfer just motivated by money, or does the quality of life play an equally important role? The engineer compares Dublin to Seattle, another big tech city that houses Amazon's headquarters.