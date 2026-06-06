The Delhi High Court granted bail to Deepak Ramnani and Pradeep Ramdanee in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The court cited their long period in custody and delays in the trial as reasons for the decision, imposing a bail bond of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Deepak Ramnani and Pradeep Ramdanee in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The High Court granted them bail in view of their custody and the delay in the trial. However, on June 3, the Patiala House court formally framed charges against all accused persons in both cases.

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Court Cites Custody Period, Trial Delay

Justice Prateek Jalan granted bail to Deepak Ramnani and Pradeep Ramdanee after considering the period of custody. "Having regard to the period of custody undergone by Deepak and Pradeep in light of their roles in the alleged offences, I am of the considered view that they are entitled to be released on bail..." Justice Jalan said.

"Additionally, in connection with the ED case, having regard to Section 479 BNSS and the benefit of parity with similarly placed co-accused, I am of the view that Deepak is entitled to be released on bail in the said proceedings as well," Justice Jalan ordered.

Bail Conditions Detailed

The bench allowed the applications and directed that Pradeep and Deepak be released on bail in connection with MCOCA, subject to furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 2.5 lakh each, along with two sureties each in the like amount.

The High Court also directed that Deepak be released on bail in the PMLA money laundering case, subject to furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 2.5 lakh, alongwith two sureties in the like amount.

Defense Highlights Long Custody

Advocate Anant Malik appeared for Deepak and Pradeep. He argued that both accused are in custody for a long period.

On the other hand, other similarly placed accused have been granted bail. It was also argued that this is a case of 2021. There is a delay in the trial.

It is alleged that the accused persons received money and transported it to the beneficiaries on the instructions of Sukesh Chandrasekhar. (ANI)