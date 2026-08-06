BMC MARD doctors in Mumbai have escalated their protest after talks with civic and state officials failed. They are withdrawing routine OPD/IPD services but will continue emergency care, demanding action on leave policy, fees, and other issues.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC MARD) on Thursday announced the escalation of its protest across BMC hospitals after meetings with senior civic and state health officials failed to result in concrete assurances on its key demands.

Talks Fail to Yield Concrete Assurances

According to Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, its representatives met senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade to discuss long-pending issues concerning resident doctors, including the National Medical Commission (NMC) leave policy, tuition fee exemption, stipend, hostel and canteen facilities, and other welfare-related concerns. The association said BMC officials assured that these issues would be taken up with the appropriate authorities.

Later, a joint delegation of BMC MARD and Central MARD met officials of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) regarding the proposed MMC registration of CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners. According to the association, the government assured the delegation that the matter would be placed before the Chief Minister. However, BMC MARD said no concrete decision or written assurance was provided during the meeting.

Routine Medical Services Withdrawn

Following the discussions, it was announced that it would intensify its agitation and withdraw several routine medical services across BMC hospitals with effect from August 6 until further notice. The services withdrawn include routine outpatient department (OPD) services, routine inpatient department (IPD) services, academic activities, elective surgeries, elective procedures, Central Laboratory services and Fever OPD services.

Emergency Services to Continue

The association clarified that all emergency and critical healthcare services would continue without interruption. These include emergency and casualty services, trauma care, intensive care units (ICUs), labour rooms, emergency surgeries, lifesaving procedures, Emergency Laboratory (E-Lab) services and all other essential emergency services.

Association Reiterates Key Demands

The association reiterated its key demands, including the immediate suspension of the Maharashtra Medical Council registration of CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners, enactment and strict enforcement of legislation prohibiting cross-pathy by non-allopathic practitioners, and early resolution of pending issues concerning BMC resident doctors, including implementation of the new leave policy, tuition fee exemption, improved hostel facilities, hygienic canteen services and enhanced campus security. (ANI)