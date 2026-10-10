Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged she and five MPs were 'kidnapped' and detained by Delhi Police. Driven in a prison van for two hours, they have now started a dharna at Dwarka North Police Station in protest.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that she alongwith five MPs, were detained and driven around in a prison van for two hours after they were detained by the Delhi Police amid protests in the national capital.

In a post on X, Banerjee announced that they had begun a dharna at Dwarka North Police Station in protest. She said she would not return to Kolkata on Saturday night and would join the INDIA bloc march on Monday (October 12) to protest against the developments involving the youth. 4pm. Along with our 5 MPs, we have started our dharna at Dwarka North PS where we have been brought. We were kidnapped and driven around in a prison van for two hours. I am not returning to Kolkata tonight and in protest against all that is happening today against the youth and… pic.twitter.com/4iTlxYhUwr — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 10, 2026 “4pm. Along with our 5 MPs, we have started our dharna at Dwarka North PS, where we have been brought. We were kidnapped and driven around in a prison van for two hours. I am not returning to Kolkata tonight, and in protest against all that is happening today against the youth and all, I will join the I.N.D.I.A march on Monday,” she wrote.

'They kidnapped us': Mamata Banerjee

In a self-made video, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the group was not allowed to proceed to Jantar Mantar and was detained despite complying with police instructions to remove their banner while sitting near a bus stop. "They kidnapped us for two hours here, and drove us around in a vehicle. We have violated no laws, yet. We wanted to go to Jantar Mantar, but were not allowed. We were just sitting on the road in front of our house, in front of a bus stop, with only six MPs. They told us to remove our banner, saying nothing is allowed here, and that no individual can even sit at the bus stop. It is a super emergency. So, we obeyed,” she said.

Banerjee further alleged that the group was taken away despite following the instructions and said they had started a dharna at the police station. She identified the MPs accompanying her as Derek O'Brien, Pratima Mondal, Dola Sen, Saket and Shyamal Islam, and said they would not drink water during the protest. She asserted, “We accepted whatever they said. But instead of that as well, they picked us up, picked us up, and we were in the prison van for about two hours. I have never used this prison van; it is for the criminals and the wanted people, or unwanted people. So, with this protest, we have started a dharna from here. Until and unless our kidnapping time ends, we have started a dharna. Along with me, Derek O'Brien, Pratima Mondal, Dola Sen, Saket, all of us are here. And we have started dharna from here. So we will not even use water.”

Banerjee blames Centre for 'atrocities'

Criticising the Centre over the incident, Banerjee said she did not blame the police but accused them of following the directions of those behind the action. She also referred to alleged atrocities against students, farmers and women. She said, “I think the central government will be very happy. And I don't blame the police. They are following the guidelines of the mastermind. But I don't know why they became so arrogant, too proud. Why are they doing so many atrocities? Even with the students, you, Kisan, the women... I cannot imagine. Today my Jago Bangla program was there, you all know. Today is Mahalaya, auspicious Mahalaya. To kill the demons, the mother comes. I will tell everyone, to kill the demons, do Manab Bandhan and kill the demons,” she said.

Banerjee further said that she had planned to return to Kolkata on Saturday but had decided to remain at the protest site in response to the incident. She asserted that the group was prepared to continue the dharna for up to 48 or 72 hours. “I was supposed to return today, but in protest of this incident, since we were kidnapped and we were driven around for two hours in a prison van, and we are still sitting outside. Just like bhagaban (vagabonds), we don't know what the future is. For this, we are not afraid. We are ready to stay for 48 hours, 72 hours. That is why we started the dharna,” she added.

Over 1,000 protesters detained across Delhi

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police sources said. Delhi Police continued to take demonstrators into preventive custody after informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering. CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram alleging that police personnel detained him and his associates as they disembarked from their flight at Delhi Airport. (ANI)