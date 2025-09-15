Delhi Police arrested Gaganpreet, accused in the BMW-motorcycle crash near Dhaula Kuan that killed a Ministry of Finance employee. The woman and her husband are hospitalized while investigations continue, with vehicles seized and FIR registered.

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested Gaganpreet, the accused woman driver in the tragic BMW car crash case near Dhaula Kuan on Ring Road. The accident, which occurred on Sunday, left one person dead and another injured after a BMW collided with a motorcycle. According to police reports, the deceased worked in the Ministry of Finance and lived in Hari Nagar. He was riding the motorcycle with his wife when the BMW hit them. Eyewitnesses confirmed that a woman was driving the BMW. After the collision, the woman and her husband took a taxi and rushed the injured couple to a hospital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The son of the deceased expressed concern that the injured were taken to a distant hospital lacking proper facilities, possibly contributing to the death. Delhi Police said an FIR was filed under FIR No. 240/25 u/s 281/125B/105/238 BNS.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the accident site near Metro pillar number 67, examining both the BMW and motorcycle. The overturned BMW and damaged motorcycle have been seized. The couple driving the BMW also sustained injuries and remain admitted to the hospital.

Both the woman and her husband are in the business of making horse leather saddles, seats, covers, and belts. Legal action is underway, and further details are awaited.

Delhi Police continue to investigate the circumstances, including possible attempts to conceal evidence under Section 238 of the BNS Act.