Want to go to Rameswaram by train? Here's a new weekly train approved by Railway Ministry; Check details

The Railway Ministry has approved the Mangaluru-Rameswaram weekly train. However, the commencement is expected after the Lok Sabha Elections.

The Ministry has approved the long-time demand of the public of Railways. On Friday, March 15, the Railway Ministry approved a new weekly train between Mangaluru and Rameswaram. However, with the model code of conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha elections coming into force it is uncertain whether the Ministry would commence the service immediately. Sources in the Southern Railway stated that the issue would have to be examined.

According to the notification, Train No. 16622 Mangaluru-Rameswaram Weekly Express departs from Mangaluru at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and arrives at Rameswaram at 11:45 a.m. on Sundays, making commercial stops at Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Palakkad, Pollachi, Palani, Oddanchatram, Dindigul, Madurai, Manmadurai, and Ramanathapuram. Conversely, Train No. 16621 departs from Rameswaram at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays and reaches Mangaluru at 5:50 a.m. on Mondays.

The train will have 22 coaches including AC, sleeper and general.

Passenger associations and commuters have been continuously demanding the Mangaluru - Rameswaram train. This train will also be useful for those going on pilgrimage to places like Palani and Madurai.

The Ministry also announced the introduction of Tuticorn-Mettupalayam-Tuticorin Bi-weekly Express.

The date of commencement of services is likely to be announced after the Lok Sabha election results.

Train No 16766 will depart at 10.50 pm from Tuticorin on Thursday and Friday and arrive at Mettupalayam at 7.15 am the next day. Train No. 16765 Mettupalayam-Tuticorin Express will leave Mettupalayam at 8 pm on Friday and Sunday and reach Tuticorin at 4.20 am the next day.

These trains with 18 coaches will stop at Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Palani, Udumalaipet, Pollachi, Kinthukadavu and Coimbatore.