    Want to build hostel for Sanatan school students: Delhi lawyer after buying Dawood Ibrahim's plot for 2 cr

    In an interview with TOI, lawyer Ajay Srivastava told, "I have set up Sanatan Dharma Pathshala Trust and I want to start a hostel for the students of Sanatan school. I had also bought the adjoining land from the open market in 2017-18."

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    A Delhi-based lawyer successfully acquired two agricultural plots in Ratnagiri district's Khed taluka, registered under fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's mother Amina Bi, through an auction on Friday, totaling Rs 2.04 crore. Notably, the same lawyer had previously purchased Dawood's ancestral home in Khed for Rs 11.2 lakh in 2020. The auction for two additional agricultural land plots did not attract any bidders. The smallest of the four lands, measuring 171 square meters with a reserve price of Rs 15,440, was successfully auctioned for Rs 2.01 crore.

    In an interview with TOI, lawyer Ajay Srivastava told, "I have set up Sanatan Dharma Pathshala Trust and I want to start a hostel for the students of Sanatan school. I had also bought the adjoining land from the open market in 2017-18."

    When questioned about his decision to quote a high price for a plot with a reserve price of Rs 15,440, Srivastava explained, "The survey number of this land, my birth date and the price I quoted add up to a figure in numerology that works in my favour. In 2020, I bought Dawood's bungalow as well."

    The 171-square-meter land was sold at approximately 1,300 times its reserve price. The auctioned properties are situated in Mumbake village in Khed taluka, where Dawood and his siblings spent a portion of their childhood.

    A total of seven bidders took part in the auction. Another property put up for auction was a 1,730-square-meter agricultural land with a reserve price of Rs 1.56 lakh. Three individuals participated in the auction for this property, and it was successfully sold to the highest bidder for Rs 3.28 lakh.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 5:22 PM IST
