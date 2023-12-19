Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dawood Ibrahim dead or alive? Close aide Chhota Shakeel breaks his silence; says 'Dawood bhai is 1000% fit'

    Chhota Shakeel, a key figure in Dawood Ibrahim's network and reportedly an asset of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has refuted claims of Dawood's poisoning and reported hospitalisation in Karachi, Pakistan.

    Dawood Ibrahim dead or alive? Close aide Chhota Shakeel breaks his silence; says 'Dawood bhai is 1000% fit' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    Recent rumors circulating on social media platforms in India and Pakistan about the poisoning of India's most wanted underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim, have sparked widespread speculation on whether the 65-year-old fugitive is dead or alive. Chhota Shakeel, Dawood's close aide, has vehemently dismissed these reports as baseless and fueled by malicious intentions.

    Chhota Shakeel, a key figure in Dawood Ibrahim's network and reportedly an asset of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has refuted claims of Dawood's poisoning and reported hospitalisation in Karachi, Pakistan. In an interview with TOI, Shakeel asserted that Dawood is "1000 percent fit and healthy" and described the reports as mere hoaxes. According to Shakeel, he recently met Dawood in Pakistan, where the fugitive underworld don is said to be under the tight security of the ISI.

    Also read: Dawood Ibrahim 'hospitalised' in Karachi: Meme fest explodes as India's most wanted reportedly poisoned

    Chhota Shakeel told TOI, "Rumours of Bhai's death are baseless. He is 1,000 percent fit. These are just rumours floated from time to time with mischievous intent."

    Intelligence sources cited in the TOI report support Shakeel's denial, emphasizing that Dawood has been living under the protective umbrella of the Pakistani agencies for an extended period. Dawood, known for masterminding the 1993 Mumbai blasts, is considered an asset by the ISI, viewing him as a strategic tool for promoting jihadi terror against India. His loyal associates provide him with security, and he is closely monitored by Pakistani intelligence.

    While the denial is strong, some speculations suggest that Dawood may have been admitted to a hospital on a military base. Recent mysterious killings of individuals in Pakistan, perceived as enemies of India, have raised concerns about the safety of assets like Dawood. There is a belief that the ISI is wary of potential 'hits' on its assets, especially with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India.

    Adding another layer to the intrigue, rumors have surfaced that Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad, who is reportedly close to Dawood Ibrahim, has been put under house arrest. Miandad's connection to the underworld don raises questions about the extent of influence and control exercised by Dawood and his associates within certain circles in Pakistan.

    The conflicting narratives surrounding Dawood Ibrahim's health and the alleged poisoning highlight the complex web of alliances, denials, and geopolitical implications in the region. As the Indian intelligence remains vigilant, Pakistan continues to deny Dawood's presence on its soil, leaving the truth shrouded in secrecy. The evolving situation underscores the ongoing challenges in deciphering the clandestine world of fugitive underworld figures and their connections with state actors.

    Also read: ‘No fuel to fly...’ Video of passengers slamming Pakistan International Airlines goes viral (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394 December 19 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394 December 19 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID on Monday December 18; over 1000 under treatment anr

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID; over 1000 under treatment

    Seat sharing to be top agenda at INDI Alliance meeting in New Delhi

    Seat sharing to be top agenda at INDI Alliance meeting in New Delhi

    Tamil Nadu rains Heavy rainfall leaves 3 dead alert in 4 districts issued relief ops underway gcw

    Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy rainfall leaves 3 dead, alert in 4 districts issued; relief ops underway

    Recent Stories

    Fighter Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of Sher Khul Gye [PICTURES] ATG

    'Fighter': Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of 'Sher Khul Gye' [PICTURES]

    China earthquakes: Dramatic videos of people fleeing, mass destruction, rescue ops and more go viral (WATCH) AJR

    China earthquakes: Dramatic videos of people fleeing, mass destruction, rescue ops and more go viral (WATCH)

    Here is why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 Ultra 2 in US gcw

    Here's why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 in US

    Marvel cuts ties with Jonathan Majors after found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend RBA

    Marvel cuts ties with Jonathan Majors after found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394 December 19 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394 December 19 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon