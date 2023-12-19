Dawood Ibrahim dead or alive? Close aide Chhota Shakeel breaks his silence; says 'Dawood bhai is 1000% fit'

Chhota Shakeel, a key figure in Dawood Ibrahim's network and reportedly an asset of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has refuted claims of Dawood's poisoning and reported hospitalisation in Karachi, Pakistan.

Recent rumors circulating on social media platforms in India and Pakistan about the poisoning of India's most wanted underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim, have sparked widespread speculation on whether the 65-year-old fugitive is dead or alive. Chhota Shakeel, Dawood's close aide, has vehemently dismissed these reports as baseless and fueled by malicious intentions.

Chhota Shakeel, a key figure in Dawood Ibrahim's network and reportedly an asset of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has refuted claims of Dawood's poisoning and reported hospitalisation in Karachi, Pakistan. In an interview with TOI, Shakeel asserted that Dawood is "1000 percent fit and healthy" and described the reports as mere hoaxes. According to Shakeel, he recently met Dawood in Pakistan, where the fugitive underworld don is said to be under the tight security of the ISI.

Chhota Shakeel told TOI, "Rumours of Bhai's death are baseless. He is 1,000 percent fit. These are just rumours floated from time to time with mischievous intent."

Intelligence sources cited in the TOI report support Shakeel's denial, emphasizing that Dawood has been living under the protective umbrella of the Pakistani agencies for an extended period. Dawood, known for masterminding the 1993 Mumbai blasts, is considered an asset by the ISI, viewing him as a strategic tool for promoting jihadi terror against India. His loyal associates provide him with security, and he is closely monitored by Pakistani intelligence.

While the denial is strong, some speculations suggest that Dawood may have been admitted to a hospital on a military base. Recent mysterious killings of individuals in Pakistan, perceived as enemies of India, have raised concerns about the safety of assets like Dawood. There is a belief that the ISI is wary of potential 'hits' on its assets, especially with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India.

Adding another layer to the intrigue, rumors have surfaced that Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad, who is reportedly close to Dawood Ibrahim, has been put under house arrest. Miandad's connection to the underworld don raises questions about the extent of influence and control exercised by Dawood and his associates within certain circles in Pakistan.

The conflicting narratives surrounding Dawood Ibrahim's health and the alleged poisoning highlight the complex web of alliances, denials, and geopolitical implications in the region. As the Indian intelligence remains vigilant, Pakistan continues to deny Dawood's presence on its soil, leaving the truth shrouded in secrecy. The evolving situation underscores the ongoing challenges in deciphering the clandestine world of fugitive underworld figures and their connections with state actors.

