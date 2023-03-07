Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Want CBI probe': Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna seeking justice for son; demand masterminds' arrest

    An emotional Balkaur Singh said the masterminds behind Sidhu Moosewala's murder were still at large and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

    Want CBI probe Sidhu Moosewala parents sit on dharna seeking justice for son; demand masterminds' arrest snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    The parents of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead last year, sat on a protest outside the Punjab Assembly complex in Chandigarh on Tuesday, seeking justice for their son.

    An anguished Balkaur Singh told reporters that the perpetrators of his son's murder were still at large. He urged a CBI investigation into the matter, claiming that the investigation authorities had done nothing tangible.

    Singh and his wife, Charan Kaur, sat in front of the state assembly carrying placards. They were accompanied by some top members of the Punjab Congress, including Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

    Also read: 2 gangsters, accused of role in Sidhu Moosewala murder, killed in Punjab jail brawl

    On May 29, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was fatally shot in Punjab's Mansa district.

    "I have come here today as we have no other option. For the last 10 months, nothing concrete has been done. Enough time has been given to police and the administration to act. But the reality is the (murder) case is being suppressed. Crucial witnesses are being eliminated and nothing is going in our favour. So, we are forced to sit outside the Vidhan Sabha," the singer's father said. 

    "Till the time, the state assembly is in session, we will sit outside in protest," he added. 

    Meanwhile, Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met Moosewala's parents outside the assembly complex and said the AAP government was with them. 

    "It is your own government, you do not need to sit on any dharna. We will fight your battle," he told Moosewala's father, adding that all the culprits, including the masterminds of the crime, will be nabbed. 

    Talking to reporters, Dhaliwal assured that the case is being investigated fairly. He said 29 people have so far been arrested in the case, adding that two of the accused were killed in an encounter, while five are to be brought from outside the country for which the state government was already in touch with the Centre and other agencies concerned. 

    Asked if the ongoing probe was being compromised, Moosewala's father earlier said, "Not only is it being influenced, efforts are on to close the case. What is the current status of the investigation? A celebrity was murdered, triggering worldwide anger, but the Indian government is not listening."

    "Only the shooters (involved in the case) have been arrested, but what about the masterminds?" he asked. 

    When asked if he would demand a CBI probe, Singh replied, "Definitely, it should be done. When nothing has been done so far, only shooters involved have been nabbed... So far only supplementary challans have been presented in this case. I have come here because no one is listening to us. 

    Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: 13 cops get death threats; officials raise security cover

    Drawing parallels, an agitated Singh said when a political figure is killed, prompt action is taken and the accused are brought to book. 

    "I have submitted a list of people involved in my son's killing to the authorities. But nothing has happened. I prefer to die on the road seeking justice for my son," he said. 

    "What action has been taken against (Canada-based gangster who had claimed responsibility for Moosewala's killing) Goldy Brar? A red corner notice was issued against him, but what after that?" he asked.

    Moosewala's father also offered reward money for those giving information about the masterminds behind the killing of the popular singer. 

    "I have said I would make arrangements for reward money. What pressure is Goldy Brar facing...he is living his life comfortably abroad," he said. 

    Singh pointed towards his wife and said, "Both of us are heart patients. If we do not get justice while we are still alive, what is its worth?" 

    Singh also alleged that he was receiving death threats for pursuing the case. He added that his family had been cooperating with the administration in probing the case, but they were yet to get any justice.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chapati rice and aloo matar for dinner: Manish Sisodia's day 1 in Tihar Jail AJR

    Chapati, rice and aloo matar for dinner: Manish Sisodia's day 1 in Tihar Jail

    International Womens Day 2023: Major Abhilasha Barak opens up on being Army 1st woman Combat Aviator shares life lessons snt

    Women's Day 2023: Major Abhilasha Barak opens up on being Army's 1st woman Combat Aviator; shares life lessons

    Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Chief Minister of Nagaland for fifth term in presence of PM Modi AJR

    Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Chief Minister of Nagaland for fifth term in presence of PM Modi

    Delhi Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI AJR

    Delhi: Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI

    Will not spare anyone Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning AJR

    'Will not spare anyone': Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Ace 2V with metal frame alert slider more launched Check out its specs price gcw

    OnePlus Ace 2V with metal frame, alert slider & more launched; Check out its specs & price

    Holi Party 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Jariwala and others enjoying the festival of colours RBA

    Holi Party 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar-Farhan, Shefali Jariwala and others enjoying the festival

    Chapati rice and aloo matar for dinner: Manish Sisodia's day 1 in Tihar Jail AJR

    Chapati, rice and aloo matar for dinner: Manish Sisodia's day 1 in Tihar Jail

    CONFIRMED Poco X5 is coming to India Check out expected specification price other details gcw

    CONFIRMED! Poco X5 is coming to India; Check out expected specification, price, other details

    CBSE issues guidelines for CwSN provisions for schools; check notification here - adt

    CBSE issues guidelines for CwSN provisions for schools; check notification here

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon