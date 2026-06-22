PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani urged the TN govt to waive all farm loans, citing farmer suicides. She also thanked the govt for the caste-based census and demanded stricter laws, including the death penalty, for crimes against women and children.

PMK MLA Calls for Farm Loan Waiver, Hails Caste Census

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA Sowmiya Anbumani on Monday called for a complete waiver of agricultural loans in Tamil Nadu, citing the financial hardships faced by farmers and rising farmer suicides. Participating in the debate on the Governor's Address in the Assembly, she also thanked the state government for announcing a caste-based census and pressed for stronger action against crimes targeting women and children.

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MLA Sowmiya Anbumani extended her birthday greetings to the Chief Minister and expressed her gratitude to PMK founder S Ramadoss and party president Anbumani Ramadoss. She said that any object placed in a room would only fill a part of it, but lighting a candle would illuminate the entire room. Likewise, the announcement in the Governor's Address that a caste-based census would be conducted has brought great happiness. On behalf of the PMK, she expressed her sincere thanks for this announcement.

She stated that PMK's core ideology is social justice and social harmony.

'Farmers are gods, waive their loans'

Referring to the Governor's Address, which mentioned the farming community, she said that PMK regards farmers as gods. She noted that while most people avoid going outdoors in the scorching heat, farmers continue to work. Similarly, they toil even during the rainy season.

Soumiya Anbumani criticised the current system of crop damage assessment, saying that when crops are submerged in floods, officials often do not conduct immediate field inspections. Instead, assessments are carried out using drones, sometimes only after two days. By then, she questioned how the actual extent of waterlogging could be accurately determined.

She further said that procurement centres use standard measuring instruments to assess produce. Once the assessment is completed, farmers are often left waiting in the sun and rain with their produce bags for extended periods.

Farmers borrow money from private lenders, commercial banks, and cooperative banks. She argued that all such agricultural loans should be fully waived. Pointing out that Maharashtra has already waived bank loans taken by farmers, she urged Tamil Nadu to implement a similar scheme. She remarked that those who borrow Rs 10,000 crore can live comfortably abroad, whereas farmers who borrow just Rs 10,000 often face humiliation and are driven to suicide. Statistics, she said, indicate that two farmers die by suicide every day.

'Enough is enough': Demand for harsher laws against crimes on women

She said that violence against women and children was one of the principal reasons for the change in government. However, such incidents continue even after the change in administration. She asserted that enough is enough and that stronger action is needed.

Soumiya Anbumani demanded the introduction of stringent laws in Tamil Nadu, including the death penalty for crimes against women, similar to laws in countries such as Dubai, Arab nations, and Singapore. Only when perpetrators fear the ultimate punishment, she argued, will they refrain from committing such crimes. She reiterated that the time has come to rise against such atrocities.

Demands for Dharmapuri District

She also called for the implementation of the Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Scheme in Dharmapuri. Despite two rivers flowing through the district, adequate drinking water has not been provided to the people, she said. She urged the government to implement the Dharmapuri Surplus Water Scheme so that every resident receives sufficient water.

She further sought additional funding for the SIPCOT industrial estate in the district, saying it should be revitalised to create opportunities for the nearly 300,000 young people living there.

Referring to the Morappur-Dharmapuri railway project, she noted that PMK had raised the issue in Parliament in 2019 and funds had subsequently been allocated. However, land acquisition by the Tamil Nadu government has not progressed, and she urged the government to expedite the process.

Finally, she stated that preventing the illegal exploitation of mineral resources could generate opportunities worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore. She concluded by saying that the Dharmapuri district remains underdeveloped and must be given the attention and investment necessary for its progress.