    Vrischikam 1: Famous temples of lord Ayyappa in Kerala to visit during Sabarimala season

    Lord Ayyappa is widely revered in the state of Kerala, and there are several temples dedicated to him. Here are six famous temples of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala:

    Vrischikam 1: Famous temples of lord Ayyappa in Kerala to visit during Sabarimala season
    Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple

    Location: Sabarimala, Pathanamthitta District
    Significance: One of the most prominent and visited temples, especially during the annual pilgrimage season. Devotees undertake a challenging trek to reach this hill shrine.

    Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple

    Location: Aranmula, Pathanamthitta District
    Significance: Along with Lord Parthasarathy, the temple complex houses a shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. The temple is known for the famous Aranmula Parthasarathy Boat Race.

    Achankovil Sree Dharmasastha Temple

    Location: Achankovil, Kollam District
    Significance: Dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, this temple is situated near the Achankovil River. The annual festival, known as the 'Makaravilakku,' is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

    Kulathupuzha Sastha Temple

    Location: Kulathupuzha, Kollam District
    Significance: Nestled in the Western Ghats, this ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. The temple is known for its serene surroundings and is an important pilgrimage site.

    Ponmudi Ayyappa Temple

    Location: Ponmudi, Thiruvananthapuram District
    Significance: Surrounded by lush greenery, this temple is a peaceful place of worship for Lord Ayyappa. Devotees visit to seek the deity's blessings in a tranquil environment.

    Ramaswamy Temple (Moozhikulangara)

    Location: Moozhikulangara, Thrissur District
    Significance: This temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, and it is part of a complex that includes shrines for Lord Rama and Lord Lakshmana. The annual festival is celebrated with traditional rituals.

    These temples play a significant role in the cultural and spiritual landscape of Kerala, attracting devotees and visitors throughout the year. The worship of Lord Ayyappa is particularly vibrant during the annual pilgrimage season to Sabarimala.

