Vice President CP Radhakrishnan visited the Ayodhya temple, while CM Yogi Adityanath demanded an apology from the Samajwadi Party regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi movement during the grand Deepotsav celebrations in the city.

Vice President Visits Ram Janmabhoomi

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, along with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Saturday and performed the 'Aarti' of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman. During their visit to the sanctum sanctorum, both dignitaries offered prayers with deep devotion and lit ceremonial earthen lamps (diyas) in the temple courtyard to mark the auspicious occasion.

Upon their arrival at the temple complex, the dignitaries were accorded a warm traditional welcome by Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Several prominent seers and trust members were present during the prayer ceremony, including Swami Kamalnayan Das Ji Maharaj, Acharya Mithileshnandini Sharan Ji Maharaj, Swami Shri Rajkumar Das Ji Maharaj, and trustee Mahant Dinendra Das Ji Maharaj. Trustees Krishna Mohan and Madan Mohan Pandey were also among those who attended the rituals.

CM Yogi's Attack on Samajwadi Party

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday made a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking him to apologise to the kar sevaks who were fired upon during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, saying those responsible for the incident should express remorse. Addressing an event in Ayodhya, Yogi said, “Please come, but first, make sure you apologise to the kar sevaks who were fired upon. You must express remorse".

Recalling the decades of struggle during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, CM Adityanath emphasised the historic sacrifices of kar sevaks and saints, issuing a stern message to political critics who previously suppressed the movement. "An airport could never be built in Ayodhya in the past. Today, Ayodhya boasts an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki... I have come here today to assure you of this: those who once neglected and insulted us, who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram, and who humiliated and lathi-charged the saints—if they ever visit Ayodhya, they must come only after offering an apology. Let them apologise to the devotees of Lord Ram; let them apologise to the saints. Let them repent for their past actions..."

Deepotsav Celebrations and Security

Drawing a contrast between the first Deepotsav celebrations and now, the Chief Minister said that the event had initially faced criticism, with people questioning whether it was part of the tradition. He also referred to slogans raised at the time, urging him to facilitate the construction of the Ram temple. “Remember the first Deepotsav. Back then, people used to say that it was not part of our tradition. There were slogans raised, saying, ‘Yogi ji, do one thing — build the temple.’ And today, you can see for yourself that the temple has been built,” he said.

More than 30 lakh earthen lamps were set to illuminate 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River. A spectacular display of devotion, tradition and cultural heritage, showcasing the timeless spiritual splendour of Shri Ayodhya Dham. Before the main stage program, CM Adityanath toured a curated exhibition highlighting Ayodhya’s 500-year history, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and its modern infrastructure transformation. Thousands of volunteers lined the Saryu Ghats with 30 lakh diyas. Over 2,500 police officers alongside specialised security forces were deployed to manage the massive influx of devotees. (ANI)

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