CRPF forces and SC-appointed retired judges have arrived at the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple in Madurai to oversee the Karthigai Deepam ceremony, following an ongoing controversy regarding the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): CRPF personnel reached Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple in Madurai on Saturday ahead of the scheduled lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar at 6 pm. SC appointed former judges, Vaidyanathan and Parthiban, also arrived at the Thiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy Temple to take charge of its administration. Priests and temple authorities were present at the temple entrance to welcome the two former judges.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Murugan in a post on X. "Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear!" PM Modi posted.

The development comes amid an ongoing controversy over the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, with the Supreme Court appointing two retired Madras High Court judges, Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban, as receivers to oversee the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram. The two judges arrived at Madurai Airport on Saturday ahead of the scheduled ceremony. Speaking to reporters after his arrival, Justice S Vaidyanathan said he would first examine the Supreme Court's order before taking steps to implement its directions. "We have just received the order copy. Let me read it first to know what has been said, and I will implement it as per the order given. Other than that, I can't comment," he said.

Ahead of the scheduled lighting later in the evening, Madurai Police Commissioner Rajendran, Kovil Batters Raja Battar and Swaminatha Batter, other temple batters and officials from various departments held a meeting with the retired judges at a hotel near Madurai Airport.

Meanwhile, devotees visiting the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple welcomed the Supreme Court's direction and expressed hope that the ceremonial lamp would be lit peacefully. Several devotees also welcomed the deployment of central forces ahead of the ceremony. A devotee, Prasanna Kumari, thanked the Supreme Court for its order and said people in Thiruparankundram were happy with the development. She also recalled the efforts of those who had fought for the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

CRPF personnel also reached Thiruparankundram Hill to take security control of the hill and the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple ahead of the scheduled ceremony. The controversy centres on the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the location. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon. (ANI)