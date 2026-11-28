Congress questions DMK's stance on the 2026 Delimitation Bill as the INDIA bloc meets to form a strategy. While Venugopal alleges a BJP plan to divide the nation, the DMK claims a victory in protecting Tamil Nadu's representation.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday questioned the DMK's change of decision on the proposed delimitation Bill, asserting that those who believe in the Constitution and the empowerment of backward communities, Dalits and minorities would not support the legislation. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s delimitation exercise was aimed at "gerrymandering and dividing people", as opposition parties prepared to discuss their collective strategy at the INDIA bloc meeting today ahead of the special session of Parliament.

Reacting to the possibility of the DMK and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) supporting the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, Venugopal said opposition leaders would sit together and decide their position, while questioning the DMK's shift from its earlier opposition. "Opposition party leaders will sit and decide. But what are some important things that DMK earlier they had opposed the bill, now they are supporting that they are... This is up to them. This is up to them," Venugopal told reporters.

He alleged that the Centre's delimitation exercise was designed to divide people, referring to its actions in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. "Now everybody understands what is the design of BJP -- this delimitation bill. Basically, what they have done in Assam, what they have done in Jammu and Kashmir, everybody knows; the country knows that. That gerrymandering is their major agenda to divide the people of this country. Everybody knows that," he said.

Venugopal further said those who believe in the Constitution and the empowerment of backward communities, Dalits and minorities would not vote in favour of the Bill. "If somebody wants to support it, there is this thing. I still -- we believe that the people who believe in the Constitution, because people who believe in the empowerment of backward, Dalit, minority, will not vote for this bill," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking about the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled ahead of the special session, Congress leader Pawan Khera said the opposition was also concerned about securing the required numbers to oppose the proposed legislation. "It is also a matter of having the absolute numbers; we are talking about having the absolute numbers... We will save democracy. We will save it -- at any cost, under any circumstances," Khera said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the meeting would focus on deciding the opposition's strategy against the proposed legislation, alleging that the BJP was spreading misinformation in the name of women's reservation. "A meeting of the INDIA alliance is taking place to determine our strategy. From what we have observed and understood, many who are neither visible nor vocal are not with us in this effort to defend the Constitution against the BJP's assault. We can state that lies are being spread in the name of women, and regarding the delimitation process, the sentiment in India is against the BJP. Today, we will formulate our strategy," Tiwari told ANI.

RSP MP N.K. Premachandran also said the INDIA bloc meeting would discuss the pros and cons of the Bill and take a collective position. "The INDIA bloc meeting will be held today. We will discuss the pros and cons of the Bill and take a strong position," he said. Premachandran, however, said the DMK had left the INDIA bloc after the Assembly elections and that the NCP had not yet clarified its position on the legislation. "The DMK left the INDIA bloc long ago, after the Assembly elections. As for the NCP, it has not yet made its position clear. I am also unsure whether the NCP will attend today's meeting," he added.

On the INDIA alliance meeting, Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain said, "There is a meeting today, and it will be decided there what will happen or how things will proceed. This is a meeting of the INDIA alliance, where we will determine our future strategy. We still hold the same numbers we had previously. Attempts are being made to sway people to their side through intimidation and by leveraging the fear of agencies like the ED and CBI—a tactic referred to as 'Operation Lotus.' It remains to be seen how many people will actually succumb to such fear."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Saturday said the party has decided to support the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while reiterating that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation in the Lok Sabha must remain protected amid the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. Speaking to ANI after the DMK meeting, Raja said the party's consistent demand had been that Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent share in the Lok Sabha should not be altered, adding that the proposed arrangement appeared to preserve the state's representation.

Amid the debate over the DMK's position, party president MK Stalin, addressing the DMK MPs' meeting at Anna Arivalayam, said the party had secured the inclusion of its two key demands in the proposed delimitation legislation, describing it as a victory for Tamil Nadu after a three-year-long struggle. Stalin said the DMK had approached the issue with a long-term vision and was the first to raise concerns that delimitation could reduce the number of parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

"For the past few months, the entire country has been discussing what stand the DMK would take when the Delimitation Bill was reintroduced. Yesterday, we gave a clear answer to that question," he said. Recalling the earlier legislation introduced by the Union Government last April during the Assembly election period, Stalin said it had been brought unilaterally without consulting opposition parties or providing assurances and sufficient time to study its provisions. He said the DMK had mobilised leaders from across the country and organised a meeting to create awareness about the potential consequences of delimitation.

Stalin said the party exerted pressure on the BJP and helped defeat the earlier Bill in Parliament. He added that although the DMK preferred the existing number of constituencies to remain unchanged, it had also recognised that an increase in constituencies could take place in accordance with constitutional provisions. The party had proposed a practical solution through a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 2024, he said. "Had we not raised our voice, constituencies would have been increased only in the northern states based on population, while Tamil Nadu's share would have been reduced. However, we have now received a copy of the Bill, and both the key demands we had put forward have been included in it. This is a victory achieved through our continuous three-year-long struggle," Stalin said.

He further said that had the DMK not raised the issue, delimitation would have been carried out based on the latest Census instead of the 1971 Census, which would have posed a serious threat to Tamil Nadu. Stalin said the party had succeeded in protecting Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years. Recalling the 1967 delimitation exercise, he said the state's Lok Sabha constituencies were reduced from 42 to 39. "This time, we have ensured that the number of constituencies allotted to Tamil Nadu increases without any change in our percentage share of representation," he said.

Stalin maintained that the interests of Tamil Nadu would not be compromised and urged party MPs to strongly articulate the party's position during the upcoming parliamentary session. "We have done our duty. Explain this to everyone. During the upcoming parliamentary session, strongly articulate our position. There should be no hesitation in openly expressing the party's stand," he said.

The political debate comes as the Centre prepares to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. The NDA faces a crucial numbers test for the passage of the Constitution Amendment Bill, with regional parties, including the DMK, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and YSR Congress Party, likely to be the key to securing the required support in the Lok Sabha. The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The proposed Delimitation Bill provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every State and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. The proposals are also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

The second part of the Eighth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha is scheduled to begin on November 30. According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. (ANI)