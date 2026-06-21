Vice President CP Radhakrishnan praised the Mahabodhi Centre in Leh for its social work. He also referred a complaint against LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to the Rajya Sabha's Privileges Committee over remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday lauded the work being carried out by the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) and Buddha Park of Peace in Leh, saying the institution's contribution towards education, healthcare, social welfare, environmental sustainability, and the promotion of yoga and meditation was inspiring.

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Sharing his experience after visiting the Devachan Campus in Leh, Radhakrishnan said he was deeply impressed by the initiatives undertaken by the centre in Ladakh. In a post on X, the Vice President said, "Visited the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) and Buddha Park of Peace in Devachan Campus, Leh today and was deeply impressed by its remarkable contribution towards education, healthcare, social welfare, environmental sustainability, and the promotion of yoga and meditation in Ladakh. The spirit of compassion, selfless service, harmony and inclusiveness that permeates the campus is truly inspiring." Visited the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) and Buddha Park of Peace in Devachan Campus, Leh today and was deeply impressed by its remarkable contribution towards education, healthcare, social welfare, environmental sustainability, and the promotion of yoga and… pic.twitter.com/loWOb3W6IA — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) June 21, 2026

The Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, founded by Buddhist spiritual leader Bhikkhu Sanghasena, has been engaged in various humanitarian and community development activities in the Union Territory, including educational and healthcare initiatives.

Privilege Motion Against Mallikarjun Kharge

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan has also been in the spotlight over parliamentary proceedings. Earlier, on June 18, the Rajya Sabha Chairman referred a complaint against Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to the Committee of Privileges over alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complaint was jointly submitted by Rajya Sabha members Brij Lal, Mithlesh Kumar, Sumitra Balmik, Shivesh Kumar, Sikander Kumar and Nagendra Ray under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States.

The motion alleged that Kharge made "grossly derogatory, disparaging and highly disrespectful remarks" against the Prime Minister, which, according to the complainants, diminished the dignity of Parliament. The Privileges Committee has been tasked with examining the matter, conducting an inquiry and submitting its report.

The controversy stemmed from remarks made by Kharge during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections campaign, which he later clarified, stating that he did not call the Prime Minister a "terrorist" but was referring to what he described as the government's alleged intimidation of political opponents. (ANI)