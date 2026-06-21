Kolkata Rains: Kalbaishakhi Storm Wreaks Havoc Across City, Life Comes to Standstill!
A massive Kalbaishakhi storm hit Kolkata and nearby areas for just an hour, but it was enough to cause major damage. Uprooted trees and heavy waterlogging have brought traffic to a standstill on many city roads and train services have been hit.
Kalbaishakhi Storm Wreaks Havoc on the City
Road Clearing Work Has Begun
The storm's high wind speeds brought traffic to a complete stop in busy areas like Alipore, Ballygunge, Strand Road, and Central Avenue. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and disaster management teams are now working on a war footing to clear the roads.
Traffic Jams on Busy Roads:
Disaster as Trees Fall on Cars:
Heavy tree branches fell on several parked cars in Park Street and the Salt Lake Karunamoyee area. Luckily, no major injuries have been reported so far. The storm also snapped overhead power lines, forcing CESC to cut electricity in some areas for safety.
J&K: Massive forest fire breaks out in Reasi, firefighting ops on
Low-Lying Areas Floating in Knee-Deep Water
Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Swift Action
Severe Impact on Public Transport
Train Services Disrupted
Important Alert for the Public
Important Alert for the Public
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