Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Karnataka for a series of official engagements, including cultural and educational events in Bidar and Kalaburagi. He also paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its anniversary.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Karnataka on Wednesday for a series of official engagements and was received at the airport by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and state cabinet ministers. The visit marks the beginning of the Vice President's official tour of the state, during which he is scheduled to attend cultural and educational events.

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VP's Karnataka Itinerary

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in a post on X said, "Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Karnataka today and was warmly received by Governor of Karnataka Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, and Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Government of Karnataka Shri Eshwar Khandre."

The post added, "The Vice President will inaugurate the Amrit Mahotsava Celebration of Dr. Basavalinga Pattadevaru Mahaswamiji of Hiremath Samsthan at Sri Channabasavashram, Bhalki, Bidar."

"Later today, he will attend as the Chief Guest at the 10th Convocation of the Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi," the post stated.

Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victims

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and reaffirmed the country's resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms, marking one year since the deadly incident that claimed 26 lives.

In a post on X, the Vice President said, "I solemnly remember the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack."

He added that the loss continues to be deeply felt, stating, "The innocent lives lost in that gruesome and dastardly act of terror remain etched in our collective memory. I pay heartfelt tributes to those we lost and stand in solidarity with their families, whose grief is immeasurable. They will forever be remembered."

Reiterating India's commitment against terrorism, he said, "Such acts of brutality can never shake our resolve to uphold peace, unity, and the enduring values of humanity." He further added, "We remain firm in our determination to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Meeting with Ladakh LG

On Monday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan held a courtesy meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

"Lt. Governor of Ladakh, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, called on Vice President Shri CP Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today," the Vice President posted on X. It was their first meeting after VK Saxena was appointed as the LG of Ladakh after serving as the Delhi LG.