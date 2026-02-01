Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and PM Narendra Modi extended greetings to the Indian Coast Guard on its 50th Raising Day. The VP lauded their five decades of service, while the PM called them a 'cornerstone of safety' for Indian waters.

VP Radhakrishnan Greets Indian Coast Guard on 50th Raising Day

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday extended warm wishes to Indian Coast Guard on the occasion of its 50th Raising Day. He praised the Indian Coast Guard for five decades of dedicated service safeguarding maritime borders, ensuring national security and maritime safety, and protecting the environment.

In the letter, the vice president wrote, "I am pleased to know that the Bharatiya Tatrakshak is celebrating its 50th Raising Day on 01st February 2026. The past five decades of resolute commitment towards safeguarding our maritime frontiers have earned Bharatiya Tatrakshak a revered place in our nation's security apparatus. Its contributions to national security, maritime safety, and environmental protection have been truly noteworthy and the force consistently reinforces its capabilities and commitment to excel."

The Vice President lauded the force's vision, expertise, and dedication, and wished its personnel continued success in safeguarding the nation with honour, courage, and unwavering commitment to its motto, "Vayam Rakshamah (We Protect)."

"As the force embarks on a new chapter in its history while entering into its golden year or the Swarnim Varah, I am confident that its vision, expertise, and collaborative spirit will propel Bharat to greater heights in maritime security and global prominence. I wish Bharatiya Tatrakshal continued success, innovation, and excellence in its endeavours. I extend my warmest greetings and profound admiration to the personnel and tamilies of Bharariyu Jatrakaal on this occasion. I am sure they will continue to inspire and protect our nation with honour, courage and unshakable devotion to its noble motto, "Vayam Rakshamah"- We protect," the letter read.

PM Modi Lauds Coast Guard as 'Vigilant Protector'

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the 50th Rising Day. In his letter to the Coast Guard, the PM expressed "immense pride" on the occasion and underscored their role as "a vigilant protector" of the nation's maritime interests, describing the forces as the "cornerstone of safety in Indian waters."

He noted that the Coast Guard's efforts go beyond securing borders to sustaining the lives and livelihoods of sea-dependent communities.