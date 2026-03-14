The Delhi Police has cancelled all routine leaves for its personnel, citing the prevailing law and order situation. The move comes amid an LPG cylinder shortage in the capital, linked to a conflict in West Asia, which has necessitated police deployment.

Delhi Police Cancels Leaves Amid Law and Order Situation

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations) has issued a message to the police forces across all districts and units in Delhi. The message stated that, considering the evolving circumstances, no routine leave will be granted to any personnel. However, leaves may be sanctioned in emergency cases, subject to verification by the concerned officers.

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In the message dated March 12, the Joint CP (Operations) stated, "In view of the prevailing law and order situation, 'No Routine Leaves' should be granted to any personnel with immediate effect till further orders. Leaves shall be sanctioned only in genuine emergency cases, duly verified and approved by the sanctioning authority." This decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

Police Deployed Amid LPG Shortage

It is worth noting that police personnel have also been deployed near gas agencies to prevent any incidents, such as altercations, amidst the crowds to get the LPG cylinders.

There has been a reported shortage of commercial LPG gas cylinders in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, after which the Centre invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising domestic consumption. Earlier, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country, while the LPG situation continues to remain a "matter of concern" for the government.

West Asia Conflict Triggers Shortage

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.

The conflict escalated following the assassination of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)