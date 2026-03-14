Ahead of his 'Badlav Rally' in Moga, Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Punjab's AAP govt as 'remote-controlled', citing issues of corruption, drugs, and crime. The BJP also held a key meeting for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Ahead of his 'Badlav Rally' in Moga, Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cornered Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government, referring to it as a "remote-controlled" government, while criticising it for the law and order and development in the state.

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In a post on X, Amit Shah stated that the people of Punjab want a change from the AAP government, as he criticised the government over the handling of the state affairs.

"Every person in Punjab wants change. Because the sacred land of Punjab, renowned for its youth, farmers, and hardworking people, has been drowned in corruption, drugs, and crime by the AAP-Da government. In the remotely controlled AAP-Da government, law and order and development are nowhere to be found in Punjab," Amit Shah said. "Today, I am eager to connect with the sisters and brothers of Punjab at the BJP 'Badlav Rally' in Moga," he added.

The rally comes to sound the bugle for the BJP's campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election marked a major shift in the state's political landscape, with the Aam Aadmi Party securing a sweeping victory. Held on February 20, 2022, for all 117 seats, the results declared on March 10 gave AAP 92 seats, far above the majority mark of 59. The ruling Indian National Congress suffered a heavy defeat, winning only 18 seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal managed just 3 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party won 2.

BJP Holds Core Committee Meeting for West Bengal Polls

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a nearly seven-hour-long core committee meeting ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections at the party's former national president JP Nadda's residence, during which more than a hundred seats were discussed. BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party's West Bengal unit president Samik Bhattacharya, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, MP Biplab Deb and many more prominent leaders were present at the meeting.

According to the sources, the leaders discussed more than a hundred seats for the candidate list. They also discussed election strategy, campaigning, roadmap, slogans, and other aspects of the upcoming polls.

The BJP is intensifying its efforts to challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, with the party finalising its candidate list and election strategy for the crucial state polls. West Bengal is scheduled to hold elections for its 294-member Legislative Assembly later this year. (ANI)