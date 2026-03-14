Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma launched a state-level Sanitation Week in Jaipur for Rajasthan Day. He stressed the link between cleanliness and the 'Developed Rajasthan by 2047' goal, noting a rise in public sanitation awareness over the last decade.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday inaugurated a state-level Sanitation Week in Jaipur as part of the Rajasthan Day celebrations. Rajasthan Day is celebrated every year on March 30 to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan. Highlighting an increase in public awareness regarding sanitation, the CM said, "When we speak of cleanliness within our homes and families, one can observe a remarkable increase in public awareness regarding sanitation over the past 8 to 10 years. The scope of this mission is not limited merely to the cleaning of roads and drains; rather, it has also brought about a profound transformation in people's behaviour. The dream of a 'Developed India by 2047' and a 'Developed Rajasthan by 2047' will be realised only when every home, every street, every park, and every monument is clean..."

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Week-long Commemorative Events Planned

During the celebration week, various cultural programmes and commemorative events will be organised across the state from March 14 to 19. On March 15, 'Viksit Rajasthan Run' will be organised, and the fair and exhibition of ODOP (One District One Product) will be organised in the state.

On March 16, the laying of the foundation stone for various development projects and an exhibition will be organised while Rajasthan Yuva Shakti Diwas will be observed on March 17.

Events on March 18 include Aarti in all government temples, which includes a Maha-Aarti at the Govind Dev Ji Temple, and a groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals. It will also feature dialogues with industrialists and the distribution of employment letters for the private sector.

The celebrations will culminate on March 19 with the flagging off of 207 roadways buses and cultural programs at both the state and district levels.