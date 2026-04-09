Actor-politician Ramesh Pisharody, UDF's Palakkad candidate, cast his vote and said 'Voters are the King'. He stated that politicians are public servants who cannot command people, drawing a parallel with the 'customer is king' concept.

Voters Are The King

Actor-turned-politician Ramesh Pisharody and the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Palakkad Assembly Constituency on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Thriruppunirathara for the ongoing Keralam Assembly elections and decleared '' Voters are the King.'' Pisharody emphasised the role of politicians as public servants. "A politician's work is service. We can't command the public; we can't order them. They are the king. In business, we say that the customer is the king. Just like that, all the people, all the voters in the constitution, they are the king," he told ANI.

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'What is Democracy Without Opposition?'

Highlighting the challenges faced by opposition parties in Keralam and at the national level, Pisharody said, "In Keralam's scenario, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not afraid of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Their main opponent at the National level is Congress. When the BJP came to power, they first said Congress Mukta Bharat."

Elaborating, he said, "What they are saying is there should be no opposition. If there is no opposition, what is the meaning of democracy?"

Politics A Marathon, Not a Sprint

Reflecting on his journey from acting to politics, Pisharody drew a parallel with India's freedom struggle, stressing patience and incremental progress. The UDF candidate said, "We have to try everything. We got freedom after many years of independence struggle. People who at that time didn't even know if we would get it or not, but two or three generations stood for it, and only after that we got the freedom."

Pisharody further stated, "Just like that, we don't get immediate results; we have to try, we have to change through small steps."

Polling began across Keralam at 7 am with voters casting their ballots to choose legislators for the 140-seat Keralam Legislative Assembly. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)