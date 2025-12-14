Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar confirmed that vote theft in the Aland constituency was genuine, leading to a charge sheet against ex-BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar. He said the Congress will raise the issue in the Assembly and take the fight national.

Charge sheet filed over Aland 'vote theft'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday asserted that alleged vote theft in the Aland Assembly constituency was genuine and said concrete action had been initiated with the filing of a charge sheet against former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence and later at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the investigation had established instances of election fraud.

"Vote theft in Aland is true. A charge sheet has been filed against BJP leader Subhash Guttedar based on the investigation. Our MLAs will also raise this issue in the Assembly session on Monday," he said, adding that the matter reflected a larger national concern, not just a state-level issue. Referring to the contents of the charge sheet, the Deputy CM said it mentioned the deletion of phone records. "I will speak in detail after receiving a complete report on this aspect," he noted.

Congress to strengthen legal response

Shivakumar also said the Congress would strengthen its legal response to alleged electoral malpractice. "As suggested by Rahul Gandhi, we will open legal cells in every Assembly constituency to fight vote theft and protect voters' rights," he said.

'Fight for voters' rights' goes national

On the party's proposed mobilisation in the national capital, Shivakumar said the Congress had launched a broader campaign to safeguard democracy. "Our fight for voters' rights began in Karnataka. A massive rally will be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday to create awareness about vote theft," he said, alleging that the BJP had attempted election manipulation through the Chilume initiative.

He added that thousands of Congress workers from Karnataka had already reached Delhi for the rally, with more than 100 MLAs and MLCs set to participate. "The Congress has always remained committed to the Constitution and democratic values. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are taking this movement to the national level," Shivakumar said.

Delhi visit for National Herald case

Responding to a query about his Delhi visit, the Deputy CM confirmed he would reply to a notice issued by Delhi Police in connection with the National Herald case. "I will reach Delhi late Saturday night and submit all required documents in response to the notice," he said. (ANI)

