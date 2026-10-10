INDIA bloc leaders met President Droupadi Murmu over alleged 'vote chori'. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said leaders were happy with her positive response. The delegation submitted a memorandum, and the President said she would look into the matter.

INDIA Bloc 'Happy' with President's Response on 'Vote Chori'

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Saturday said INDIA bloc leaders were happy after President Droupadi Murmu listened to their concerns over the alleged ‘vote chori’ issue and took a positive step during their meeting.

Kumar said the leaders apprised the President of the emerging political situation, particularly the issues related to alleged vote theft. “The leaders apprised the President of the emerging political situation, especially the 'vote chori'-related issues,” he said.

He added that the President patiently listened to the arguments put forward by the delegation and that the leaders were satisfied with the interaction.

Kumar also said the agitation over the issue would continue the day after tomorrow. “According to the leaders, the President was patiently listening to the arguments made by the leaders. One thing is quite clear: after the meeting, the leaders are very happy in the sense that they understand that the President has taken a positive step...The agitation will continue day after tomorrow also," he said.

Memorandum Submitted, President to 'Look Into' Matter

CPI General Secretary D Raja said the delegation submitted a memorandum to the President, which was read out during the meeting, and members put forward their concerns. "The meeting with Rashtrapati was good, and she listened to us patiently. We made our points clear to her. The memorandum we submitted was read out to the Rashtrapati, and every member of the delegation expressed his or her wish to the Rashtrapati,” he said.

He added that President Murmu told the delegation she would look into the matter and try to find evidence.

According to Raja, Rahul Gandhi said the leaders had certain material they could provide. “She said that she would look into it and try to find evidence. Rahul Gandhi said that we have certain things that we can provide. This is how the meeting ended," he said.

Rahul Gandhi 'Shocked' by President's Request for Evidence

The INDIA bloc delegation, led by Kharge and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, met President Murmu on Friday evening and submitted a memorandum outlining its demands concerning alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said he was “shocked” by the President's response during the meeting, claiming she did not deny the Opposition's claims of “Vote Chori” and instead asked the delegation to provide evidence. (ANI)