A video capturing a train travelling from Ayodhya into Nepal has caught the internet's attention. The newly launched Saryu-Kamala Express connects two important Ramayana destinations across the India-Nepal border

A train journey connecting India and Nepal has become a talking point on social media after a travel vlogger captured a special moment aboard the newly introduced Saryu-Kamala Express. The video shows the train crossing the international border and entering Nepal, leaving viewers fascinated by the unusual railway journey.

The new service connects Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, bringing two destinations associated with the Ramayana closer through a direct rail link. Here's what makes the train journey special.

Vlogger Captures Train Crossing India-Nepal Border

A travel vlogger, Sharad, who runs the Instagram account Sharad Travel Vlogs, shared footage of the Saryu-Kamala Express entering Nepal. In the video, he can be seen recording the journey from the train's doorway as it moves across the international border.

The footage captures the experience of travelling between two countries by train, a sight that many social media users found fascinating. As the train continues towards Janakpur Dham, the video offers viewers a glimpse of the newly established cross-border railway connection.

The clip has attracted attention online, with the journey becoming an interesting example of how railway connectivity can bring neighbouring countries closer.

New Saryu-Kamala Express Connects Ayodhya With Janakpur

The train featured in the viral video is the newly launched Saryu-Kamala Express, which directly connects Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah jointly flagged off the service on November 23, 2026. The regular weekly commercial service is scheduled to begin on November 28.

Covering approximately 604 kilometres, the train takes around 19 hours to complete its journey. It offers passengers a direct connection between the two destinations without requiring them to change trains.

The route passes through several towns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before reaching Nepal. The train's stoppages include Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani and Jaynagar, apart from its terminal stations.

Why The Ayodhya-Janakpur Railway Connection Is Significant

Beyond improving transportation, the new railway service holds considerable religious and cultural significance. Ayodhya is revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram, while Janakpur Dham is traditionally associated with the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

The direct connection between these two destinations is expected to make pilgrimage journeys more convenient for devotees travelling between India and Nepal.

Jaynagar serves as the final Indian station on the route. Passengers complete the necessary cross-border formalities during an extended halt there before the train continues towards Janakpur.

The railway service is also expected to encourage religious tourism, cultural exchange and economic activity along the route. By connecting communities across the border, the Saryu-Kamala Express represents another step towards strengthening the longstanding relationship between the two neighbouring countries.