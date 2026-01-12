On Swami Vivekananda's 164th birth anniversary, BJP's Nitin Nabin highlighted the leader's faith in youth, linking it to PM Modi's goal for a developed India by 2047. PM Modi and President Murmu also paid tributes on National Youth Day.

BJP Working President Nitin Nabin on Monday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 164th birth anniversary, saying the revered leader had unwavering faith in India's youth to lead the nation's progress. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired young Indians to step forward in building a developed India by 2047.

Nitin Nabin said that Swami Vivekananda had immense confidence in the youth's strength and leadership potential. "Our inspirational figure, Swami Vivekananda Ji, had faith in our youthful strength. He believed that whenever this country needs to move forward, whenever this nation reaches new heights, the leadership for that height will also be taken by a youth. Today, we must acknowledge that our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has, in some way, given inspiration to the youth across the country that if we have to build a developed India by 2047, then you must step forward," he said.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda Ji, but we don't just celebrate the anniversary every year, we also work inspired by him. The BJP's Youth Wing celebrates Swami Vivekananda Ji's birth anniversary every year and also works throughout the year inspired by him," Nitin Nabin added.

Nabin's advice to aspiring young politicians

BJP Working President also exhorted youth who want to enter politics to avoid any shortcuts. "We believe that if today's youth want to enter politics, they must avoid shortcuts. Shortcuts always become a source of trouble for us. Politics is not a 100-meter race; politics is a long marathon. It tests not speed, but stamina. Let us move forward with patience and stamina," he said.

PM Modi, President Murmu pay homage

Earlier, PM Modi said that Swami Vivekananda remains a "powerful source of inspiration for India's youth," and his personality and works continue to strengthen the resolve for a developed India "My respectful tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the powerful source of inspiration for India's youth power, on his birth anniversary. His personality and works continuously infuse new energy into the resolve for a developed India. My wish is that this divine occasion of National Youth Day brings new strength and new self-confidence for all fellow citizens, especially our young companions," PM Modi wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to the spiritual leader, highlighting that his "teachings will continue to inspire humanity." "I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary celebrated as National Youth Day. A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life. He carried India's eternal wisdom to the world. Swamiji instilled national pride among Indians and inspired the youth to contribute to nation building. His teachings will continue to inspire humanity," the President wrote on X.

National Youth Day and Vivekananda's legacy

The National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Divas is celebrated on January 12 every year in commemoration of the great spiritual leader, philosopher and thinker Swami Vivekananda, whose unwavering belief in the potential of youth continues to resonate deeply with young citizens of the country, as per the release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism. (ANI)