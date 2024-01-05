Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Visvesvaraya Museum in Bengaluru gets bomb threat, probe underway

    Bengaluru's Visvesvaraya Museum faced a bomb threat from an email labelled Morgue999lol, claiming an imminent explosion linked to Terrorizers 111. Swift police action with Bomb Disposal and Dog Squads revealed the threat as fake. Despite the false alarm, a police complaint was filed, and an investigation is underway to identify the sender and motives behind the threatening email.

    A startling development shook Bengaluru today as the Visvesvaraya Museum received a bomb threat through an ominous email. The threat, originating from an email address labelled Morgue999lol, warned of an imminent explosion set to occur in the morning, prompting urgent action.

    Authorities were swiftly alerted to the menacing message, which claimed that a bomb had been discreetly placed within the museum premises, set to detonate in the morning hours. The threat also disturbingly linked the intimidation to a purported terrorist organization named Terrorizers 111.

    48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threats through e-mail

    The police hurried in with their Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad to check everything. Fortunately, after looking into it, they found out that the email was fake – just a dangerous message with no real danger. Even though it was a false alarm, the museum director made sure to file a complaint at the police station. Now, the police are investigating to figure out who sent the threatening email and why they sent the mail. 

    The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Cubbon Park Police Station, sparking immediate action from law enforcement. Currently, the police have arrived at the museum with the dog squad and have launched a probe into the matter 

