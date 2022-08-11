Vistadome coaches now tag on to Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express

The Vistadome coaches in all five Central Railway (CRtrains) received an overwhelmingly positive response, according to the Railway authority. The Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express became the fifth train to receive the Vistadome coaches on Wednesday.

"These coaches with glass tops and wide window panes have proven to be a hit, whether it's the breathtaking views of the valleys, rivers, and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route. Given the popularity of Vistadome coaches, Central Railway has added a fifth Vistadome coach to the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express," according to a CR official.

The Vistadome coaches first appeared on the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. Due to their popularity, these coaches were added to the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express on June 26 last year. Following high passenger demand, the fourth Vistadome coach of Central Railway was connected to Pragati Express on July 25 of this year, and the third Vistadome coach of Central Railway was attached to Deccan Queen beginning on August 15 of last year.

The CR official added, "Passengers on the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express will enjoy the Ujni backwaters and dam near Bhigwan, which are home to many inland and migratory birds, and the scenic beauty of the forest as it travels through the Ananthagiri Hills near Vikarabad."

The train departs from Pune at 6 am and arrives in Secunderabad at 2:20 pm every day except Tuesday. Also, the train will leave Secunderabad at 2:45 pm and return to Pune at 11:10 pm.

The unusual Vistadome coaches have a viewing gallery, large side sliding doors, LED lights, rotatable seats, pushback chairs, and electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors in addition to a glass canopy.

