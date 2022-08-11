Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vistadome coaches now tag on to Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express

    The Vistadome coaches have a viewing gallery, large side sliding doors, LED lights, rotatable seats, pushback chairs, and electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors in addition to a glass canopy.

    Vistadome coaches now tag on to Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 7:56 PM IST

    The Vistadome coaches in all five Central Railway (CRtrains) received an overwhelmingly positive response, according to the Railway authority. The Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express became the fifth train to receive the Vistadome coaches on Wednesday.

    "These coaches with glass tops and wide window panes have proven to be a hit, whether it's the breathtaking views of the valleys, rivers, and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route. Given the popularity of Vistadome coaches, Central Railway has added a fifth Vistadome coach to the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express," according to a CR official.

     

    The Vistadome coaches first appeared on the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. Due to their popularity, these coaches were added to the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express on June 26 last year. Following high passenger demand, the fourth Vistadome coach of Central Railway was connected to Pragati Express on July 25 of this year, and the third Vistadome coach of Central Railway was attached to Deccan Queen beginning on August 15 of last year.

    The CR official added, "Passengers on the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express will enjoy the Ujni backwaters and dam near Bhigwan, which are home to many inland and migratory birds, and the scenic beauty of the forest as it travels through the Ananthagiri Hills near Vikarabad."

    The train departs from Pune at 6 am and arrives in Secunderabad at 2:20 pm every day except Tuesday. Also, the train will leave Secunderabad at 2:45 pm and return to Pune at 11:10 pm.

    The unusual Vistadome coaches have a viewing gallery, large side sliding doors, LED lights, rotatable seats, pushback chairs, and electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors in addition to a glass canopy.

    Also Read: Vistadome coaches offer scenic views on Mumbai-Pune route

    Also Read: Railways gives sneak peak into new 180 kmph vistadome tourist coach

    Also Read: Glass-domed ceiling, observation lounge launched for Vizag-Araku train

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 7:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boat tragedy in UP's Banda, divers deployed in Yamuna river

    Boat tragedy in Yamuna; 3 dead, several missing in UP's Banda

    even a dog wont eat this UP constable cries on road protesting poor quality food gcw

    'Even a dog won’t eat': UP constable cries on road protesting poor quality food

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares poem he had written in Class 10 post goes viral gcw

    Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares poem he had written in Class 10; post goes viral

    Video of bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking in SpiceJet flight goes viral; Scindia investigating incident snt

    Video of bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking in SpiceJet flight goes viral; Scindia investigating incident

    Recent Stories

    Sultry pictures: 10 times Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sizzled in sexy swimwear snt

    Sultry pictures: 10 times Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sizzled in sexy swimwear

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Yash to Kartik Aaryan here is how stars celebrated Rakhi drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Yash to Kartik Aaryan, here’s how stars celebrated Rakhi

    Boat tragedy in UP's Banda, divers deployed in Yamuna river

    Boat tragedy in Yamuna; 3 dead, several missing in UP's Banda

    Sachin Tendulkar son Arjun Tendulkar seeks NoC from Mumbai; eyes playing for Goa next season-ayh

    Arjun Tendulkar seeks NoC from Mumbai; eyes playing for Goa next season

    Meme fest explodes after Pak political analyst confuses Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra; Virender Sehwag reacts snt

    Meme fest explodes after Pakistani analyst confuses Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra; Sehwag reacts

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon