Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Visitors restricted from Delhi, Punjab airports amidst Air India threat

    The BCAS cited ongoing threat messages from central agencies regarding the safety of civil aviation installations across India, including airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training schools.

    Visitors restricted from Delhi, Punjab airports amidst Air India threat AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    India's aviation authorities have taken strict security measures in response to a threat made by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Pannun released a video warning that an Air India flight could be targeted on November 19. In the video, he urged Sikhs to avoid traveling on Air India flights on that day due to a "global blockade."

    As a result of this threat, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has ordered airport operators in Delhi and Punjab to stop issuing temporary airport entry passes to visitors. Additionally, the sale of visitors' entry tickets has been banned at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

    Delhi's choking air quality is health 'murder': Supreme Court's stern warning

    The BCAS cited ongoing threat messages from central agencies regarding the safety of civil aviation installations across India, including airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training schools. To enhance security measures, a 100% secondary ladder point check (SLPC) requirement has been imposed on all Air India flights at 161 airports, including those in Punjab.

    These measures are being taken as a precautionary response to the threat, and they aim to ensure the safety and security of aviation facilities amid heightened concerns. The threat comes just days before the ICC World Cup final scheduled for November 19, adding an extra layer of urgency to these security measures.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for violation of Civil Aviation Requirements gcw

    DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for violation of Civil Aviation Requirements

    Kerala HC overturns order to raid religious places to seize crackers; upholds ban on bursting at odd hours anr

    Kerala HC overturns order to raid religious places to seize crackers; upholds ban on bursting at odd hours

    Bihar latest caste survey data reveals 33% of OBCs, 42% of SCs are living in poverty AJR

    Bihar's latest caste survey data reveals 33% of OBCs, 42% of SCs are living in poverty

    Dollar smuggling case: Customs imposes fine of Rs 65 lakh each on accused Swapna Suresh, M Sivasankar anr

    Dollar smuggling case: Customs imposes fine of Rs 65 lakh each on accused Swapna Suresh, M Sivasankar

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video AJR

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp to soon allow Channel admins to share polls Reports gcw

    WhatsApp to soon allow Channel admins to share polls: Reports

    Football Sunil Chhetri embraces 'bonus period' of career; yet to decide on retirement osf

    Sunil Chhetri embraces 'bonus period' of career; yet to decide on retirement

    Diwali 2023: 7 reasons to celebrate festival of lights rkn eai

    Diwali 2023: 7 reasons to celebrate festival of lights

    SPOTTED Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and others elevate style game in city ATG

    SPOTTED Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and others elevate style game in city

    Diwali 2023: 7 practical and eco-friendly gifts for your loved ones SHG

    Diwali 2023: 7 practical and eco-friendly gifts for your loved ones

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon