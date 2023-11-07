Visitors restricted from Delhi, Punjab airports amidst Air India threat

The BCAS cited ongoing threat messages from central agencies regarding the safety of civil aviation installations across India, including airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training schools.

India's aviation authorities have taken strict security measures in response to a threat made by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Pannun released a video warning that an Air India flight could be targeted on November 19. In the video, he urged Sikhs to avoid traveling on Air India flights on that day due to a "global blockade."

As a result of this threat, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has ordered airport operators in Delhi and Punjab to stop issuing temporary airport entry passes to visitors. Additionally, the sale of visitors' entry tickets has been banned at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

These measures are being taken as a precautionary response to the threat, and they aim to ensure the safety and security of aviation facilities amid heightened concerns. The threat comes just days before the ICC World Cup final scheduled for November 19, adding an extra layer of urgency to these security measures.