Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attended a religious event in Raipur. He credited BJP's leadership for the party's historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw Suvendu Adhikari become the new Chief Minister.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Attends Religious Event in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Raipur and attended the Akhand Harikirtan Nam Yajna organised at the temple complex.

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Speaking to reporters, Sai termed the occasion auspicious and thanked Raipur City North MLA Purandar Mishra for organising the religious event. "Today is an auspicious day, as Akhand Harikirtan Nam Yajna has been organised at the Jagannath temple complex in Raipur. It was organised by our Raipur City North MLA Purandar Mishra, and I would like to thank him," Sai said.

Sai Credits BJP Leadership for West Bengal Win

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday credited the Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership for the outcome in West Bengal. "For the first time, a BJP government has been formed in the state with the efforts of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and workers of the party," CM Sai told ANI.

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath as CM

His comment came after Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, marking an end to 15 years of TMC rule.

Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Adhikari was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

BJP's Historic Victory in 2026 Polls

The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections.

Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat. (ANI)