Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai met BJP National President Nitin Nabin to discuss state development. Nabin also met a Sri Lankan JVP delegation, discussing bilateral ties, BJP's organisational structure, and youth empowerment initiatives.

CM Sai Briefs BJP President on State's Progress

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin at his residence. During the meeting, Chief Minister Sai shared information regarding the progress of development works and various public welfare initiatives being undertaken in Chhattisgarh.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, he also apprised the BJP National President of the progress made in various sectors, employment opportunities and schemes aimed at serving the public interest across the state.

The Chief Minister also discussed the efforts being made to accelerate development in all regions of the state, including Bastar. The two leaders deliberated on various issues concerning the state's development and organisational matters.

BJP President Meets Sri Lankan Delegation

Earlier on Thursday, the five-member delegation of Sri Lanka’s Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), led by its General Secretary Tilvin Silva, called on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin at the BJP Headquarters.

Focus on Bilateral Ties and Youth Empowerment

Welcoming the delegation, Nabin highlighted the deep civilisational and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka, particularly their shared Buddhist heritage. According to a press release, Nabin briefed the delegation on the BJP’s organisational journey, extensive grassroots network and emphasis on nurturing the next generation of leadership. He spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on empowering women and youth, including through initiatives promoting women-led development, skilling, entrepreneurship, innovation and greater participation of young people in nation-building.

The delegation shared its experiences of governance in Sri Lanka and spoke about various welfare initiatives aimed at women and youth. Both sides exchanged perspectives on how political organisations can contribute to expanding opportunities, strengthening public participation and ensuring that welfare initiatives reach people effectively.

Cricket as a People-to-People Bridge

As per the release, the discussion also touched upon sports, especially cricket as an important people-to-people bridge between India and Sri Lanka, and the role of sporting exchanges in bringing the people, particularly the youth, of the two countries closer.

Nabin also referred to the BJP’s philosophy of Antyodaya, the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, and the importance the Party attaches to continuous public engagement, organisational training and the role of karyakartas beyond electoral activity. (ANI)