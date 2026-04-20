BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy termed the Virudhunagar firecracker factory blast, which killed 23, a 'complete security lapse'. He flagged concerns over unlicensed factories and urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure better safety measures.

BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Monday said the blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, which claimed at least 23 lives, was an example of "complete security lapse," and called for effective security measures. Authorities said one firefighter was also injured during rescue operations at the site.

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Virudhnagar district collector N O Sukhaputra said that a second blast during rescue operations injured 13 personnel, adding that of the 23 dead, 19 bodies have been identified, 16 women and 3 men. Six injured victims remain in the ICU.

BRS Leader Slams 'Security Lapse'

Reddy expressed grievances over the incident and flagged concerns over the lack of safety measures and administrative lapses, attributing them to the loss of innocent lives in such incidents. He further alleged that several factories in the region were unlicensed despite handling dangerous chemicals and explosives. Emphasising the need to implement better security measures to prevent such incidents, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to take cognisance of the matter.

"It's very painful that 23 people died and many others were injured in an incident that took place in a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Expressing deepest condolences to the families of the deceased... Such incidents happening repeatedly are because of the failure to take necessary safety and security measures, preventive measures, in those factories. It is said that many factories there are unlicensed. There are many firecracker factories. They handle very dangerous chemicals and explosives. Due to the lack of proper safety measures or the inability to prevent fire accidents, countless lives are being lost like this," he stated.

"It has become common for governments to make a fuss when such incidents occur and then remain silent. This can be taken as an example of complete security lapses there. Therefore, at least now, the Tamil Nadu government and the concerned departments must ensure that no more lives are lost... generally, the workers who work there are the ones who die... It's absolutely necessary to take proper measures so that so many lives are not lost. The Tamil Nadu government must take more steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen again," he added.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, SP of Virudhunagar N Shreenatha said district administration and police are carrying out relief work, and a case has been registered. "While the district administration and police are carrying out relief work, a second explosion occurred around 7:45 PM. During that time, 13 people were injured, all of whom are out of danger. They are receiving good treatment. This includes 6 police personnel, who have sustained minor injuries...We are investigating...We have registered a case. The Additional SP and his team will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter...," Shreenatha said.

PM Modi, CM Stalin Express Condolences

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families affected by the sudden blast. In a post on X, he said, "The mishap in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed his condolences on X and said, "I have requested the Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Upon learning of this, I contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance". (ANI)