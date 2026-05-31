A Delhi hospital and DrRing have launched India's first hospital-integrated wearable emergency device. It provides an SOS link to the hospital's ER for seniors, post-op patients, and others needing continuous medical supervision.

A private hospital in Delhi has partnered with DrRing to launch what it claims is India's first hospital-integrated wearable emergency response device directly connected to a hospital emergency department. The integrated Emergency Response Services (ERS) ecosystem, it said, is designed to strengthen emergency preparedness, remote monitoring, and rapid medical response, especially for senior citizens, post-operative patients, vulnerable individuals, and people requiring continuous medical supervision.

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How the System Enhances Emergency Response

Developed to address the growing concern around delayed emergency support in India, the system enables users to instantly connect with the ISIC medical team and emergency support network through a single SOS activation during critical situations. In emergencies such as chest discomfort, panic attacks, falls, breathing difficulty, or sudden medical distress, users can activate the SOS feature to connect directly with the ISIC duty doctor for immediate guidance and rapid response. The system can also trigger ambulance support, alert emergency contacts, and escalate cases when users are unable to respond.

To ensure faster action during real-life emergencies, the ecosystem also includes regular preparedness drills that help users become familiar with the SOS activation process during panic situations. Before the official launch, the hospital also conducted a pre-trial phase among select families and users in nearby residential areas and school settings to support quicker emergency accessibility when required. The phase was conducted to assess the device's practical usability, response accuracy, and real-time effectiveness during emergency situations.

A Vision for Connected and Preventive Healthcare

Dr Ashish Chandra, Chief Operating Officer, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, said, "Healthcare today must extend beyond hospital walls. Through this collaboration with DrRing, we aim to create a connected healthcare ecosystem focused on preparedness, prevention, and timely medical intervention. The initiative further strengthens ISIC's focus on technology-driven preventive healthcare by enabling wearable-based data tracking, personalised health trend monitoring, direct doctor connectivity, geofencing support, WhatsApp integration, and access to a wider emergency response network. In many emergency situations, the first few minutes are extremely critical, and through this initiative, we want patients and families to feel supported, connected, and medically guided whenever they need help."

Dr Shiv Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, DrRing said, "DrRing was created to simplify emergency response and make immediate medical assistance more accessible during critical situations. Many emergencies become severe because people are unable to seek help quickly during panic situations. Our collaboration with ISIC further strengthens this vision through hospital-integrated emergency preparedness and continuous support, especially for senior citizens and vulnerable individuals living independently."

Live System Demonstration

The launch event also featured a live demonstration of the SOS emergency response system, showcasing how the platform enables rapid communication, emergency escalation, and coordinated medical response during real-life emergency scenarios. (ANI)