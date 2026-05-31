DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth hit back at TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna for calling her a 'Dhurandhar', retorting with 'Hindi theriyadhu poda'. She defended her right to speak the truth and questioned if raising people's issues was unacceptable.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Sunday responded sharply to criticism surrounding comments made about her by Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Premalatha's Retort to 'Dhurandhar' Jibe

Premalatha said that she initially did not understand the meaning of the word "Dhurandhar" when it was used to describe her. She noted that Aadhav Arjuna had remarked that she was a "Dhurandhar" in the secular victory alliance.

Addressing a press conference, she said, "What does 'Dhurandhar' mean? First of all, I did not understand its meaning. The word itself is a Hindi word. Who knows? One can answer it in a second."

Premalatha then responded with the phrase, "Hindi theriyadhu poda" ("I don't know Hindi, go away"), drawing laughter from party cadres and supporters.

Referring to her speech at a public meeting in Salem, she said she had only pointed out two shortcomings of the government and questioned whether speaking the truth and raising issues concerning the people had become unacceptable. "Can we not speak the truth in this country? Can we not speak for the people?" she asserted. "Even brother Stalin took it in the right spirit. The entire alliance accepted it with a large heart," she added.

She further took a jibe at Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna and said, "The person who used that word should ensure that he does not become a 'Durandhar' himself in the future.

On Alliances, Elections, and Party Principles

Vijayakanth also said the party has once again demonstrated that it is not motivated by power, positions, or financial gains.She thanked DMK Chief M K Stalin, alliance leaders, and coalition partners for their support during the elections.

She described the alliance as a major political front but noted that the Assembly election results were an unexpected political "tsunami" that nobody had anticipated.

Premalatha said DMDK, which was founded in 2005 and contested its first election in 2006, remains an example for emerging political parties. She stressed that the party has consistently opposed corruption and vote-buying and has worked for the welfare of the people.

"Victory and defeat are part of democracy. Nothing is permanent in politics, and change is the only constant," she said, adding that recent political developments have prompted serious reflection among the youth of Tamil Nadu.

Urges Government to Act on Key Issues

She urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action on issues highlighted in five resolutions adopted at the meeting, including law and order concerns, crimes against women, the Mekedatu issue, and farmers' demands such as crop loan waivers.

Criticises Ruling Party, Reaffirms DMDK's Identity

Criticising the ruling dispensation, Premalatha said parties that once described certain political forces as "evil" are now relying on their support to remain in power. She claimed that people are closely watching these political developments.

Reiterating DMDK's independent political identity, she said the party has proved in this election that it is not one that seeks (power) offices or benefits.

"If I had said a single word, Deputy Chief Ministership would have been offered at my doorstep by current Chief Minister Vijay," she said, asserting that DMDK has never compromised its principles for positions or power. (ANI)