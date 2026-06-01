A fire broke out at the fish market in Cuttack, Odisha, early Monday. Eight fire tenders and 50 firefighters were deployed to control the intense blaze, which is now under control but was still being extinguished hours later.

Fire Engulfs Cuttack Fish Market

A fire broke out at the fish market section of Cuttack's Link Road daily market section around 3:00 AM on Monday, officials said. Fire continues to smoulder hours later, highlighting the intensity of the blaze that has kept firefighters engaged throughout the morning.

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According to Fire Officer Prashant Kumar Dal, "At 3 am we received information about a fire in the fish market located in the Daily Market on Cuttack Link Road... A total of 8 fire tenders and 50 firefighters are deployed here... The fire extinguishing operation is still going on... There is no danger right now... The fire will be completely extinguished in some time."

Fire tenders and supervising officers have been involved in the operation. Deputy Fire Officer Abani Kumar Swain said, "We received information around 3 am that a fire had broken out at the fish market on Link Road. Upon reaching the spot, we found that the fish market as well as a nearby building were on fire... The fire has been brought under control for now, there is no problem..."

The fire was so intense that even several hours after it first broke out, smoke continued to billow from the site. Fire crews remain on the ground working to completely extinguish the blaze.

Fire Doused on Coal-Loaded Train in Kesinga

Earlier in another incident on Friday, a major fire that erupted in a coal-loaded goods train as it passed through Kesinga town in Odisha was completely doused by emergency teams after a swift rescue operation.

Railway authorities acted immediately upon detecting the blaze on Friday at 7:15 PM, successfully preventing injuries or major damage. According to the East Coast Railways, "a fire was noticed in a coal-loaded goods train in Sambalpur Division while passing through Kesinga at approximately 19:15 hrs today. Railway officials immediately initiated emergency response measures and alerted local authorities."

The train was brought to Titlagarh at around 20:15 hrs, where firefighting operations were promptly undertaken. The Fire Brigade reached the site at about 20:25 hrs and started efforts to extinguish the fire, the release stated.

As per preliminary information, five wagons of the goods train were affected. Senior railway officials and emergency teams are present at the site and closely monitoring the situation. (ANI)