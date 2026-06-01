Due to runway maintenance at Srinagar Airport, Hajj pilgrims on Akasa Air will return via Ahmedabad. They can carry 5kg on the final flight, with 30kg of baggage transported separately by road to ensure flight safety.

Hajj Return Flights to Srinagar Face Baggage Restrictions

Due to a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) issued for Srinagar Airport and ongoing runway maintenance resulting in temporary runway length restrictions, payload limitations have been imposed on aircraft operations in the interest of flight safety, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

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To avoid disruption to Hajj flight schedules and minimise inconvenience to pilgrims, the return journey of Hajj pilgrims operated by Akasa Airlines to the Srinagar Embarkation Point has been planned via Ahmedabad with 35 kg check-in baggage allowance up to Ahmedabad. Thereafter, 5 kg check-in baggage per pilgrim will be carried on the Ahmedabad-Srinagar flight, while the remaining 30 kg baggage will be transported separately by road to Srinagar. There is no change in the cabin baggage allowance.

These arrangements have been necessitated solely by airport operational constraints and aviation safety requirements. The Ministry of Minority Affairs, Hajj Committee of India and J&K State Hajj Committee are in constant coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the safe, smooth and dignified return of pilgrims. Safety cannot be compromised, and all decisions have been taken in the best interests of the pilgrims, the ministry stated.

Akasa Air Flight Diverted Due to Bad Weather

Meanwhile, on Thursday, an Akasa Air flight operating from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Lucknow on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions that were not suitable for landing, and later landed safely at its destination.

According to an Akasa Air spokesperson, the flight followed all standard safety protocols during the diversion. "Akasa Air flight QP 1503 operating from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar on 27 May 2026 was diverted to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions, which were not favourable for landing. The pilot followed all established operational and safety protocols in line with standard procedures," the spokesperson said.

The airline further informed that the flight later resumed its journey and landed safely at its destination early the next day. "The flight subsequently departed from Lucknow and landed safely in Bhubaneswar at 00:02 hrs on 28 May 2026," it added.

Emphasising passenger safety, the airline said the well-being of travellers and crew remains its top priority. "At Akasa Air, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We regret the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control and appreciate our passengers' understanding," the spokesperson said. (ANI)